Being an African is a Privilege and a Pride

By Andrew Sylva

Africa, the cradle of humanity, is one of the most populous and largest continents in the world. It is a land of diversity, brimming with abundant natural resources, vibrant cultures, rich traditions, and a deep sense of community. The continent is often referred to as the birthplace of civilisation, and throughout history, it has been home to some of the world’s greatest empires, dynasties, and intellectual achievements. Today, Africa stands as a symbol of strength, resilience, and pride. To be African is not just a matter of geography or ethnicity; it is a privilege and an honour that comes with immense cultural, social, and historical significance.

One of the most striking characteristics of Africa is its rich cultural heritage, which is rooted in a shared sense of community. In Africa, the concept of “Ubuntu,” which means “I am because we are,” underscores the communal nature of the continent. It highlights the idea that individual identity is intertwined with the collective and the success of one is seen as the success of all. This philosophy fosters a deep sense of unity and solidarity, where people look out for each other, share resources, and celebrate communal achievements. As the famous African proverb goes, “What is mine perishes, but what is ours abides.” This is a profound statement about the enduring strength of collective identity and mutual care in African society.

Africa’s natural resources are another reason why being African is a privilege. The continent is often described as the “treasure trove” of the world, with vast reserves of minerals, oil, and natural resources. According to the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, Africa possesses about 60 percent of the world’s total natural resources, including gold, diamonds, oil, and rare earth minerals. These resources have played a significant role in shaping global markets and fueling the growth of many industrialised nations. Despite the history of colonial exploitation, Africa continues to be a major player in the global economy, with countries like Nigeria, South Africa, and Angola contributing significantly to world trade. Even in the face of challenges such as political instability and economic inequalities, Africa’s vast natural wealth remains a testament to its potential for growth and prosperity.

Beyond its natural resources, Africa is also a hub of intellectual and human capital. Throughout history, the continent has produced some of the world’s greatest thinkers, scientists, and philosophers. From the ancient Egyptian scholars who built the foundations of mathematics and astronomy, to modern African intellectuals like Wole Soyinka, Chinua Achebe, and Ngagi wa Thiong’o, Africa has always been a breeding ground for intellectual innovation and creativity. Today, African scholars, professionals, and entrepreneurs are making significant contributions to global knowledge and development. Whether in academia, technology, business, or politics; Africans are excelling on the world stage, and their intellectual prowess is helping to reshape the global narrative.

In the realm of sports, Africa has consistently demonstrated its excellence. From football to athletics, basketball to rugby, African athletes and athletes of African descent have distinguished themselves as world-class competitors. The global success of athletes like Haile Gebrselassie, Serena Williams, Usain Bolt, and Didier Drogba has brought pride to the continent and proven that African talent knows no bounds. Sports serve as a powerful tool for fostering national unity, building global recognition, and promoting physical and mental well-being. The passion for sports in Africa is infectious, and the continent’s athletes continue to inspire future generations to strive for greatness.

Another remarkable feature of African identity is the deep sense of parental care and nurturing that permeates the continent’s societies. The African family unit is founded on love, respect, and support for one another. The extended family system, which often includes grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins, and close family friends, provides a strong network of support that transcends the immediate household. This sense of care is not limited to biological family members but extends to the community as a whole. The African concept of “Mama Africa” reflects this nurturing spirit and serves as a metaphor for the continent’s role as a protective mother to all its children. As the famous African writer Chinua Achebe once said, “The mother is the first person to teach you about life. She is the first teacher, the first mentor, and the first guide.” This sentiment is deeply embedded in African culture, where mothers and elders play a pivotal role in shaping the values and future of their communities.

Africa’s ability to survive, adapt, and thrive in the face of adversity is perhaps its most remarkable trait. The continent has experienced centuries of external interference, from slavery and colonisation to neo-colonialism and exploitation. Despite these challenges, Africa has continuously demonstrated resilience and resourcefulness. The ability to endure and overcome hardship has fostered a unique sense of pride and strength among Africans. It is no surprise that many African leaders and intellectuals continue to assert that Africa’s time has come. As Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie aptly puts it, “We should all be feminists, but we should also be proud of being African because Africa is a place of great pride and beauty.”

The flourishing of African music and entertainment has further solidified the continent’s status as a global cultural powerhouse. In recent years, African artists, musicians, and entertainers have taken the world by storm, bringing African sounds, rhythms, and stories to international audiences. Genres like Afrobeat, hip hop, and reggae have gained massive popularity worldwide, and artists like Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Angelique Kidjo have become global icons. The growing influence of African culture in the entertainment industry is a testament to the continent’s creativity, resilience, and cultural richness. As Nigerian musician Fela Kuti once said, “Music is the weapon of the future, and Africa has the power to change the world with it.”

The landscapes and topographies of Africa are also sources of pride and privilege. The continent’s vast and diverse terrain ranges from lush rainforests to arid deserts, towering mountains to expansive savannahs. These natural wonders provide not only a sense of awe and beauty but also abundant resources for agriculture, tourism, and ecological preservation. Africa’s unique biodiversity, with its rich array of wildlife and ecosystems, has long been a source of fascination for scientists, nature lovers, and travelers from around the world.

As for me, being an African is a matter of both privilege and honour. The continent’s diverse cultures, traditions, and natural landscapes fill me with a deep sense of pride. It is a privilege to be part of such a vibrant and resilient community, and I carry that pride wherever I go. Our shared history, the strength of our people, and the beauty of our land are constant reminders that Africa is more than just a place—it is a living testament to the enduring spirit of humanity.

In conclusion, being African is indeed a privilege and a pride. The continent’s rich cultural heritage, natural resources, intellectual contributions, sporting achievements, and nurturing family systems all contribute to its remarkable legacy. Africa’s ability to survive and thrive despite external challenges speaks to the indomitable strength of its people. As the world continues to change, Africa will remain a beacon of hope, pride, and resilience. To be African is not just to belong to a geographical region; it is to belong to a proud and privileged heritage that has shaped the world in countless ways.