A Gambian son’s rise to Colonel: Honouring the service and leadership of Ebrima FaFa M’Bai

By Omar FaFa M’Bai

Lieutenant Colonel Ebrima FaFa M’Bai enlisted in the United States Army in 2001, beginning a career that has spanned more than two decades of service across the enlisted, commissioned, joint, and interagency communities. After completing Basic Combat Training and Advanced Individual Training, he was assigned to the 409th Base Support Battalion in Grafenwoehr, Germany. After five years of enlisted service and promotion to Staff Sergeant, he was selected for Officer Candidate School, graduating as a Distinguished Military Graduate and commissioning as an Adjutant General Corps Officer.

LTC M’Bai began his officer career with the 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team in Schweinfurt, Germany, serving as the Squadron S1 and later as the Information Operations Officer. During this period, he completed two deployments to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, serving in both Nuristan and Logar Provinces.

Over his 24-year career, LTC M’Bai has held a wide range of operational and strategic assignments. Following the Adjutant General Advanced Course, he commanded a company in the 30th Adjutant General Battalion, 192nd Infantry Brigade, Fort Benning, Georgia. He later served as Aide-de-Camp to the IMCOM Deputy Commanding General, a role that provided him insight into large-scale organizational leadership and installation management across the Army. He broadened his interagency experience as a Political-Military Affairs Officer through the Army Interagency Fellowship Program at the Department of State, where he supported U.S. security cooperation efforts. He went on to serve as the Brigade S1 for the 130th Engineer Brigade in Hawaii and as the AG Majors Assignment Officer at Human Resources Command, where he played a direct role in managing the careers of future Army leaders.

His subsequent assignments include Assistant Executive Officer to the Army G-9 in the Pentagon and J1 Branch Chief for Operations, Plans, and Readiness at US Indo-Pacific Command, where he supported personnel planning across the largest geographic combatant command. In 2022, he assumed command of the Allied Forces South Battalion, U.S. Army NATO Brigade, headquartered in Naples, Italy, leading a battalion dispersed across 18 locations and three continents. After command, he attended the Eisenhower School at the National Defense University, earning a Master of Science in National Resource Strategy.

LTC M’Bai currently serves as a Research Analyst in the Foreign Affairs, Defense, and Trade Division at the Congressional Research Service, providing nonpartisan analysis on defense and national security issues to Congress.

He holds a dual Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science and Criminal Justice from the University of Maryland and a Master of Arts degree from Webster University. His military education includes the Adjutant General Basic and Advanced Courses, Company Commander Course, Airborne School, Command and General Staff College, and Senior Service College.

His awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal; Defense Meritorious Service Medal; Meritorious Service Medal (5 Oak Leaf Clusters); Army Commendation Medal (3 Oak Leaf Clusters); Joint Service Achievement Medal (2 Oak Leaf Clusters); Army Achievement Medal (5 Oak Leaf Clusters); Joint Meritorious Unit Award; Meritorious Unit Commendation (1 Oak Leaf Cluster); Afghanistan Campaign Medal (2 Campaign Stars); Global War on Terrorism Service Medal; Overseas Service Ribbon (6 Oak Leaf Clusters); NATO Medal; Combat Action Badge; and Parachutist Badge.

Beyond the uniform, LTC M’Bai hails from a family grounded in service and public duty. He was raised in a home of distinguished lawyers, where the values of justice, discipline, and integrity were deeply ingrained. His mother, a loving and selfless woman, served as a midwife in hospitals in both The Gambia and the United Kingdom, dedicating her life to the care and wellbeing of others. Both parents, now of blessed memory, instilled in him the principles of service, compassion, and resilience that have so clearly shaped his character. May their souls rest in perfect peace.

Lieutenant Colonel M’Bai is married to Ya Awa Phall and has one daughter, Fatmatta.

On 31 January 2026, LTC M’Bai was formally sworn in by Lieutenant General (Rtd) Jason T Evans accompanied by his wife Mrs. Evans and family, following his promotion to the rank of Colonel at a dignified ceremony held at the prestigious Roosevelt Hall, National Defense University in Washington, D.C. The occasion marked a significant moment in his distinguished military career, symbolising the culmination of years of disciplined service, exemplary leadership, and undeterred commitment to the ideals of the United States Army.

A particularly poignant element of the ceremony was the presence of the national colors, the United States Army flag, and a three-star general officer flag, all of which personally belonged to the late General Colin Powell. Their inclusion was a rare and deeply symbolic honor, linking Colonel M’Bai’s promotion to the enduring legacy of a leader whose career embodied character, integrity, humility, and service above self. For Colonel M’Bai, the use of these flags represented not only a tribute to General Powell’s memory, but also a quiet reminder of the standard of leadership he has long admired and strives to uphold.

The rank of Colonel was proudly pinned on him by his devoted wife Ya Awa Phall, his daughter Fatmatta M’Bai, and his brothers Omar and Malick F. M’Bai, a deeply symbolic moment reflecting the family’s shared sacrifice, love, and pride in his remarkable journey of service. The ceremony was also attended by his cousins Rohey Singhateh of New York and Ramou Camara of Michigan. His sisters in law Yai Fatima, Fatima and Jainaba Phall. His childhood friends Buka Marong, Yego Ceesay and Njogou Bah. His mentors John Joof, Bola Robert’s Pa Finn Keita, and Pa DouDou Njie of Pennsylvania.