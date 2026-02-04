What Talib Bensouda’s mayoral record Tells us about national leadership

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor

Mayor Talib Bensouda’s political journey deserves sober reflection, not casual dismissal. He was elected—twice—as mayor of the most densely populated municipality in our nation. Critics may scoff at how those victories were achieved, but such skepticism does not erase the central fact: he ran, and he won—twice. Others contested under similar platforms and circumstances and lost repeatedly. Electoral success, especially when sustained, is neither accidental nor meaningless. It reflects trust, resonance, and results. At the very least, it warrants credit.

More importantly, Mayor Talib’s tenure has been defined by tangible governance. Under his leadership, Kanifing Municipal Council implemented a structured trash collection service that has since become a national reference point. Today, municipalities across the country replicate that very model—engaging the same vendors and even sourcing vehicles from the same manufacturers. This is not a coincidence; it is proof of policy innovation translating into practical, scalable solutions.

Mayor Talib also embraced technology to modernise revenue collection, introducing systems to identify gaps, reduce leakages, and improve efficiency. While still a work in progress, this initiative represents a forward-looking approach to public finance—one that can be refined, expanded, and replicated nationwide. It demonstrates an understanding that sustainable development begins with sound, transparent resource mobilization.

His administration further showed strategic vision in infrastructure planning. By identifying critical road arteries within the municipality and actively seeking funding for their construction, Mayor Talib highlighted what devolved authority—when placed closest to the people—can accomplish. That many of these efforts were stalled by the National Roads Authority speaks less to a failure of vision than to the structural limitations of over-centralization. Yet the thinking behind the initiative remains instructive. It offers a glimpse of what empowered local leadership can achieve—and invites us to imagine that same clarity of purpose at the national level.

Education and healthcare were also treated as priorities, not afterthoughts. The establishment of a modern public library and targeted support for wards at Kanifing General Hospital stand as concrete expressions of a governance philosophy that values human development. These are not grand slogans; they are investments in dignity, opportunity, and social well-being.

This, ultimately, is the kind of leadership many of us envisioned when we rallied behind Mayor Bensouda as a presidential contender. It is leadership rooted in experience, informed by results, and oriented toward reform. We are confident that his record can be credibly presented—and convincingly sold—at any coalition convention. In a moment when the opposition must cohere around competence and vision, Mayor Talib Bensouda offers both. As we prepare for the 2026 presidential elections, he stands as a viable and unifying option for a vibrant opposition determined to take on President Barrow and chart a better course for our republic.

Ousman Ceesay

USA