A possible boost in employment

The announcement by His Excellency, President Adama Barrow, that the Temple Tree Hospitality Development Project in Tanji could generate 5,000 jobs and $50 million annually in tourism revenue has understandably stirred optimism among Gambians.

This comes at a time when unemployment, particularly youth unemployment, remains a pressing national challenge, such a large-scale investment offers a glimpse of what a revitalised tourism sector could mean for livelihoods, communities, and national development. Tourism has long been one of The Gambia’s economic pillars, yet its full potential remains largely untapped.

Projects like Temple Tree signal a shift toward higher-value tourism that goes beyond seasonal beach holidays. If properly managed, the project could create direct employment in hotels, catering, transport, security, and maintenance, while also stimulating indirect jobs for farmers, fishermen, artisans, tour guides, and small businesses. For communities such as Tanji, the ripple effects could be transformative, meaning higher incomes, improved infrastructure, and greater economic inclusion.

However, these prospects will not materialise automatically. To ensure Gambians truly benefit, deliberate policy choices and strong institutional oversight are essential.

First, there must be a clear commitment to local employment. Investors and government alike should prioritise training Gambians for skilled and managerial positions, not just low-wage roles. Technical and vocational institutions must be aligned with the evolving needs of the hospitality industry, offering practical training in hotel management, culinary arts, tourism services, and customer care.

Second, local content policies should be enforced. Hotels and resorts should source food, furniture, crafts, and services locally wherever possible. This would strengthen linkages between tourism and other sectors of the economy, ensuring that revenue circulates within the country rather than leaking abroad.

Environmental sustainability is another critical concern. Tanji is not only a tourism site but also a fishing community with fragile ecosystems. Development must respect environmental standards, protect coastal resources, and involve local communities in decision-making. Unsustainable tourism may generate short-term gains but will undermine long-term growth.

Finally, government must improve the overall tourism ecosystem, that means, better roads, reliable electricity and water supply, security, and transparent regulation. Investors are attracted not only by incentives but by stability, efficiency, and good governance.

The Temple Tree project represents an opportunity, not a guarantee. If matched with sound policies, skills development, and community inclusion, it could mark a turning point for Gambian tourism. The challenge now is to ensure that growth is not only impressive in numbers, but meaningful in impact for ordinary Gambians.

There is hope if this is nurtured.