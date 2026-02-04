GOV’T SAYS CEPRASS FINDINGS NOT A TRUE REFLECTION OF ITS PERFORMANCE

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The government has responded to the recent opinion polls released by the Centre for Policy, Research and Strategic Studies (CEPRAS), which among other things reported public frustrations over its performance in key areas. While defending its overall record in a statement shared with The Standard, the Ministry of Information described the CepRass findings highlighting citizen dissatisfaction—such as 66% disapproval of President Barrow’s job performance and 60% economic discontent, as not a full measure of governmental achievements or structural strengths like the NPP’s organisational edge.

The Ministry emphasised that the polls captured snapshots of sentiments rather than comprehensive performance evaluations, amid broader context like ongoing reforms.

The latest CepRass survey from late 2025 shows widespread negativity: 67% rate government performance as poor, with similar critiques on corruption (66%) and trust (69%).

It also showed 34% favoring President Adama Barrow’s re-election, 49% supporting opposition candidates and low trust in institutions like the IEC at 27%.

The Ministry said the government has carefully reviewed the findings of the report and welcomes the opportunity to engage constructively with the public discourse it has generated.

It added that opinion polls are a legitimate democratic tool for capturing public perceptions and sentiments at a given moment in time.

“Government respects this process and recognises that perceptions whether positive or negative must be listened to, understood and addressed responsibly.

However, it is important to state clearly that this survey measures public perception, not a comprehensive evaluation of government performance across all sectors.”

It added that several major areas of government intervention—such as infrastructure development, road expansion, energy access, health facilities, education investments and national peace and stability were not assessed.

“As such, the findings should be interpreted within their methodological scope, and not as a total judgment on government performance.”

Commenting on corruption and accountability, the Ministry said the government acknowledges the perception but wishes to clarify that it has established a dedicated Anti-Corruption Agency, a major institutional reform that did not exist previously.

“Concrete steps have been taken to strengthen accountability frameworks, audit processes, and legal oversight mechanisms. In a democracy governed by the rule of law, due process must be followed. Allegations must be investigated professionally, evidence must be established, and prosecutions must follow lawful procedures.”

It noted that fighting corruption cannot and will not be reduced to political slogans or mob justice. “Government remains committed to institutional, lawful, and sustainable anti-corruption efforts.”

On the economy and global context, the Ministry argued that the government does not dismiss these concerns.

“However, it is important to contextualise them: Economic pressures—particularly inflation and cost-of-living challenges are global in nature, affecting both developed and developing economies. Despite these challenges, the government have continued to invest heavily in infrastructure, agriculture, tourism, energy, and social protection programmes, while maintaining macroeconomic stability.”

It stressed that the focus remains on ensuring that growth translates more visibly into jobs, incomes, and household resilience, especially for youth and urban populations.

Responding to the poll findings that only 37% of respondents trust the President, while 56% disapprove of his overall performance, the Ministry added: “Government understands this as conditional trust, not democratic rejection. It reflects heightened expectations, economic pressures, and a demanding electorate not institutional failure. Trust in democratic leadership is built through continuous engagement, delivery, and accountability, and the government remains committed to strengthening this trust.”

Reacting to the poll findings on public comparison between the current president and previous presidents, the Ministry stressed that the government acknowledges the perception and respects the right of citizens to express their views freely.

“However, it is essential to place this finding in its proper context. First, this result reflects public sentiment, not an objective assessment of governance outcomes across comparable political systems.”

It argued that the current administration governs in a fundamentally different environment, one defined by open political competition, unrestricted media and widespread social media access.

“Under such conditions, dissatisfaction is more visible, more vocal, and more freely expressed than under previous administrations where fear, repression, and censorship limited public opinion.”

In conclusion, the Ministry said the CepRass poll reflects a politically aware, critical and engaged population, adding that Gambians are expressing demands for better governance, faster reform, and improved economic outcomes.

“Government takes these concerns seriously and reaffirms its commitment to: Strengthening democratic institutions, fighting corruption through lawful means, accelerating economic transformation, preserving peace, unity, and national stability. Democracy thrives not on denial, but on dialogue, responsibility, and continuous improvement. The government remains fully committed to that path.”