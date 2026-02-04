Woman gets 4 years for spraying boyfriend with hot oil

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Magistrate Rose Mendy of the Bundung magistrates’ court yesterday convicted and sentenced one Sainabou Bojang to a mandatory jail term of four years for pouring hot oil on her boyfriend, one Sulayman Savage, causing him injuries at Latrikunda Sabiji.

She further ordered that the convict pay D100,000 to the victim as compensation for the injuries and pain caused on him, in default to serve a further one month in prison.

She was found guilty on a single count charge of assault causing actual bodily harm.

Ms Bojang, who was unrepresented in court, had pleaded guilty when the charge was read to her last week and the case was adjourned to yesterday for sentencing.

The court heard that the incident happened on New Year ‘s Day 2026 when the lovers were in bed and the accused went out to a nearby shop, bought some oil, heat on the gas and sprayed it on her unsuspecting boyfriend.

In handing down her sentencing in a crowded court room yesterday, Magistrate Mendy stated that she took the plea of the accused into consideration and the fact that she is a first offender who did not waste the court’s time.

“I shall consider all the above as mitigating factors in favour of the convict but this court cannot turn a blind eye to the level of culpability of the convict and the seriousness of the harm caused on the victim. The convict, unprovoked took her time, heat up oil, woke the victim up from sleep and poured the said hot oil on him and attempted to escape but was caught. The act of the convict shows the level of planning and the vulnerability of the victim,” Magistrate Mendy said.

In light of the above, she went on, the court must make it clear that acts of such senseless violence will be met with the full force of the law. “This court is tempted to impose the maximum sentence of 5 years on the convict for this offence, however, considering the mitigating factors stated above, I shall tamper justice with mercy and impose a lesser sentence. “Accordingly, and pursuant to Section 196 of the Criminal Offences Act 2025, the convict Sainabou Bojang is sentenced to four years imprisonment,” Magistrate Mendy ruled.