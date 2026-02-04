GHIB, CBG convene international financial trade experts in Banjul

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

A major international forum of influential financial brains from across Africa and beyond is holding in Banjul next week.

The Ghana International Bank Plc (GHIB) meeting, dubbed AfriTradeX Forum 2026 is a landmark event taking place at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre from Monday 9th February 2026 to Friday 13th February.

- Advertisement -

The theme for the forum is, “Reimagining International Trade Finance for Africa’s Economic Future,”.

The event will bring together various key stakeholders, all of whom are committed to advancing Africa’s trade competitiveness and strengthening financial integration.

At a preparation meeting with the media at the Central Bank Building yesterday, the Director of Administration and General Services at the Central Bank Ebrima Wadda outlined the importance of the meeting and enthused the media and the larger Gambian community to join hands to ensure the success of the meeting, citing the numerous contributions of the GHIB to Gambia’s trade and financial sector. “The GHIB stood for Gambian commercial banks where corresponding banks for international transactions are required among other very successful collaborations it has with the CBG,” Mr Wadda informed the press, drawn from the print and electronic media .

- Advertisement -

He said the meeting, though orgainsed by the GHIB is very much in Gambia’s interest given the proximity the country will gain to this high level presence of international trade and financing officials and discussions. “It is also delightful to note that one of the deputy CEOs of the GHIB is a Gambian, Raymond Sambou, who is very keen on seeing a successful event on his home soil”, Mr Wadda said.

Sulayman Darboe from the media and communications unit of the CBG said the meeting is relevant and deserving of Central bank’s collaboration given its nature as a huge international meeting of trade financing. He announced a framework for the media’s participation in promoting the event which he said would include a press conference, regular updates and a full accreditation and access for all media before, and during the forum.