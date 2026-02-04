Gaye Sowe appointed legal affairs director at Ecowas Commission

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Gambian international human rights lawyer Gaye Sowe has been appointed director of legal affairs of the Ecowas Commission.

Sowe who succeeds Ms Isatou Combeh Njai, formally assumed office in Abuja on Monday. Until his appointment Gaye Sowe was the Registrar for Appeals, Arbitration and Enforcement at the Ecowas Court of Justice.

With diverse experience in law and human rights, Sowe will serve as the chief legal adviser of the Ecowas Commission ensuring all Ecowas community activities, treaties and regulations comply with the Revised Treaty.

Sowe formerly served as the executive director of the Institute for Human Rights and Development in Africa, a prominent Pan-African institute promoting awareness of human rights in Africa. He also served as a commissioner of the Constitutional Review Commission of the Gambia. Sowe holds an LLM from the University of Essex, UK; an LLB from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Nigeria; and a BL (Hons) from the Nigeria Law School.