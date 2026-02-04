Gambia welcomes Spain’s plan to legalise half-a-million migrants

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The government said it welcomes the Spanish government’s announcement to legalise the status of at least half a million undocumented migrants, describing the move as an important opportunity for eligible Gambians to legalise their stay, access lawful employment and fully integrate into Spanish society.

A government statement expressed appreciation to the Government of the Kingdom of Spain for this forward-looking initiative, which it added, represents a true win-win outcome for migrants, host community and countries of origin alike.

According to reports, Spain has over 800,000 undocumented migrants as of 2025. It is believed that thousands of Gambians are in Spain.

Under this new initiative, regularisation will be available to foreign nationals who do not have a criminal record and can prove they lived in Spain for at least five months prior to 31 December 2025.

The measure will provide beneficiaries with an initial one-year residence permit, which can then be extended. Requests for legalisation are expected to begin in April and the process will remain open until the end of June.

The announcement has reportedly left several undocumented Gambian migrants frustrated amid difficulties they are facing to access Gambian passports.

In a statement, the government assures all concerned Gambian nationals that it stands ready to provide the necessary documentation and consular support required to facilitate their regularisation and integration process in Spain. “The Government further calls on all Gambians, wherever they may be, to continue to remain law-abiding, respect the laws of their host countries, and serve as good ambassadors of The Gambia,” it concluded.