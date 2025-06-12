Beyond the Headlines: The Islamic Schools Integration Project

- Advertisement -

By Dr Alieu Manjang

The launch ceremony of the Arabic Schools Integration Project, held today at the “Sir Dawda Kairaba” International Conference Centre, was met with widespread welcome and significant public and official interest. The event was marked by a notable attendance of prominent sheikhs, scholars, and students from Arabic and Islamic schools and universities. While the event signifies an important turning point in the Gambian government’s official recognition of the value of Islamic education and its role in national development, the project raises numerous questions that warrant careful consideration before full celebration.

The project remains shrouded in ambiguity—both in terms of the nature of the intended “integration” and its potential implications for Arabic education. There are also questions regarding why the Ministry of Higher Education is overseeing the project instead of the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, as well as a lack of clarity on the role of the General Secretariat for Arabic Education (Amanah)

- Advertisement -

Moreover, the official speeches—particularly from the President and senior officials—revealed a particular narrative that frames the project as a response to the perceived lack of qualifications among graduates of Arabic schools, suggesting their unpreparedness for the labour market or for holding government positions. This narrative reflects a conceptual misunderstanding more than it reflects an actual reality.

In truth, the issue does not lie in the weakness of Arabic education graduates, but in the government’s and society’s perception of this type of education. There is an urgent need to redefine Arabic education and to highlight its value beyond the narrow confines of being merely religious or spiritual instruction. Graduates from this pathway continue to suffer marginalisation in the labour market and a lack of institutional recognition for their knowledge and competencies—this is the heart of the crisis.

Empowering Arabic learners should not be limited to providing vocational and technical education opportunities at the higher education level, as the project proposes. Rather, it requires a comprehensive reevaluation of educational policies—starting with curriculum development and pedagogical methods in Arabic schools, followed by the training of capable personnel to manage these institutions effectively, and culminating in opening up diverse academic specialisations for students and aligning educational outcomes with labour market and societal needs.

- Advertisement -

Reforming Arabic education also necessitates material and professional support for teachers, facilitating the scholarship for Gambian students to Arab countries in modern and in-demand fields, and ensuring the requalification of returning graduates to maximise their acquired expertise. Achieving equity also demands bridging the financial gap between Arabic school teachers ( Ustass) and their counterparts in other educational institutions—despite equivalent qualifications—and enabling graduates of Arabic schools to hold positions in the diplomatic, judicial, security, and military sectors.

Despite the significance of the project, it should not be presented as a grant or “gift” from the state to Arabic learners. Instead, it must be framed as a political step rooted in a genuine commitment to educational reform and the promotion of epistemic diversity in the country. The enthusiasm surrounding the launch should not overshadow the need to hold the government accountable for the project’s philosophy, motives, implementation mechanisms, and long-term goals.