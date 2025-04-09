Councillor convicted for assault

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Magistrate N Jallow of the Bundung magistrates court yesterday convicted and sentenced Karamo Ceesay, the sitting ward councillor of Tallinding South, who was found guilty on two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm and willful damage to property.

He was fined D10,000 and ordered to pay D50, 000 compensation to his victim, in default, to serve two years in prison.

On the second count, Councillor Ceesay was also fined D10,000 and must pay a compensation of D25,000, again in default, to serve another two years in prison and both sentences to run consecutively.

Prosecutors said Councillor Karamo Ceesay assaulted one Yama Jarju by hitting her with a cooking pot-plate on her right hand causing her an injury as well as willfully and unlawfully damaging the said cooking utensils valued at D2,300.00, being the property of Kejaw Jawara.

The councillor had persistently denied the two charges.

In passing sentencing the magistrate said the prosecution has called four witnesses to prove its case against the accused, while the accused called two witnesses in support of his case.”

Magistrate Jallow said the prosecutors have proven their case beyond reasonable doubt therefore, she found the accused person guilty on both counts.

In his plea of mitigation, the convict Mr Ceesay pleaded for mercy , arguing that he is a family man with dependents and begged for the court to be lenient with him.

“I am an elected ward councilor on my second term working for the development of my community,” he told the court.

Meanwhile, as we went to press the prosecutors confirmed that Councillor Ceesay has paid all fines.