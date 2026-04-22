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Gambia News

Brusubi murder suspect remanded

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Amadou J 7

By Amadou Jadama

Principal Magistrate Mam Samba Jallow of the Brusubi Court yesterday remanded one Alagie Dibba of Brusubi to Mile 2, accusing him of causing the death of Alagie Cham in Brusubi Phase I.

Dibba denied a single count of murder.

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Prosecutors alleged on April 17 this year, the accused stabbed Cham with a broken bottle on his left hand which led to his death.

The prosecuting officer in the case is Inspector O Jaiteh, who applied for the case to be transferred to the high court.

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