GTBoard embarks on familiarisation tour of TDAs 

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By Aminata Kuyateh

The Governing Body of the Gambia Tourism Board on Tuesday conducted an extensive familiarisation tour across the Tourism Development Area and adjoining coastal corridors, inspecting key sites, investments, and environmental conditions.

The tour, led by Chairperson Momodou Bamba Saho and accompanied by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Director General Ida Cham Njai, and board member Sulayman Jatta, formed part of ongoing oversight of tourism development and land use.

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The delegation visited several locations, including Bakau Cape Point Beach, Fajara Golf Course, the BB Craft Market, Kotu Bridge, Palma and BB strips, as well as development sites in Bijilo, Brufut Heights, Tanji, Tujereng, Sanyang, and Gunjur. The exercise focused on assessing construction progress, reviewing existing facilities, and examining both active and stalled investments.

Officials also inspected areas affected by land encroachment, disputed ownership, limited beach access, sand mining, and abandoned quarry sites. Concerns were raised about the impact of these issues on tourism planning and the long-term value of coastal assets.

Environmental management featured strongly during the tour. At Bakau Cape Point Beach, the delegation reviewed the ongoing coconut tree planting initiative led in partnership with the National Environment Agency and other stakeholders. Proposals for street beautification across tourism zones were also discussed.

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Engagements with tourist guides, taxi operators, and craft market vendors formed part of the visit, offering insights into challenges affecting daily operations, visitor experience, and service delivery.

Speaking after the tour, Chairperson Saho said the exercise provided a clearer understanding of conditions on the ground. “This tour has given us first-hand insight into both progress and constraints within the tourism sector,” he said.

He added that decisions on tourism development must be guided by direct observation as well as formal reports, noting the need to ensure that tourism land is used for its intended purpose.

The Board said the tour would inform efforts to address development gaps, strengthen environmental protection, and improve coordination with stakeholders as part of broader plans to sustain growth in the tourism sector.