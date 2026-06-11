ARCD donates $300K worth of medical items to Gambia’s health sector

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By Aminata Kuyateh

Africa Relief and Community Development (ARCD) recently handed over two 40-foot containers of medicines and medical supplies worth more than US$338,694 to The Gambia’s Ministry of Health in what officials described as a major boost to the country’s healthcare delivery system.

The consignment included pharmaceutical products and essential medical consumables such as medicine bags, dextromethorphan cough syrup, lock syringes, super soft adult CO2 cannulas, and surgical tape, among other critical supplies aimed at strengthening service delivery across health facilities nationwide.

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Speaking at the official handover ceremony, ARCD Regional Director Alagie Camara said the donation underscores the organisation’s continued commitment to humanitarian support and international cooperation.

He said the donation marks a very important and memorable occasion for the charity.

Camara noted that the support is designed to reinforce healthcare institutions, improve patient care, and enhance medical response capacity across the country.

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He commended the donors, partners, and stakeholders whose contributions made the shipment possible.

“Without their generosity and support, today’s event would not have been achieved,” he said.

He also paid tribute to Gambian health workers for their service and sacrifice, saying ARCD remains committed to supporting The Gambia not only in health but also in education, humanitarian response and community empowerment through sustained collaboration with government.

“It is, therefore, my honour and privilege to officially present these two 40-foot containers of medical equipment and supplies to the Ministry of Health,” he added.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the government, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health Lamin Dampha described the gesture as a significant intervention for the country’s health system.

He expressed appreciation to Africa Relief and its leadership, particularly Board President Dr Hisham Gadalla, for selecting The Gambia as a beneficiary during his first visit to the country.

Momodou Nyassi, director of health services said the donation would strengthen healthcare delivery nationwide and benefit everyone living in the country, stressing that investment in healthcare is a direct investment in humanity.