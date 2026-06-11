Buzz Women Gambia bids farewell to founding board chairman Ousman Cham

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By Olimatou Coker

Buzz Women Gambia on Saturday held a farewell ceremony in honour of its founding and outgoing board chairman, Ousman Cham, at the organisation’s head office along the Bertlil Harding Highway.

Buzz Women was launched in The Gambia in 2018 to serve as a driving force for women’s empowerment across rural and urban communities. By bringing training directly to women’s doorsteps, this enables women to build financial skills, grow businesses and step into leadership.

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As the regional hub for West Africa, Buzz Women plays a key role in contextualising the methodology, supporting new partners and expanding the movement across the region.

The farewell event brought together staff, partners, beneficiaries, and well-wishers to celebrate Mr Cham’s contributions, leadership, and lasting impact on the growth and success of the organisation,

The ceremony served as a moment of appreciation and reflection on the legacy of the founder, whose vision and dedication have played a significant role in empowering women and supporting community development initiatives across the country.

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Mr Cham, a respected administrator from Sukuta, pledged to continue to work with women as change agents.

He said he has learned that if women are equipped with the right entrepreneurial skills and knowledge, they became emboldened and confident in the drive to make their businesses better.

“After eight years of this partnership, women became better managers of their businesses and with more money, and improve social standing in their communities became evident,” Cham noted. He said he decided to step down as Director of the Board after eight years knowing that Buzz Women Gambia is well resourced and managed by excellent Board members who will provide leadership to continue to guide the organisation to be at the service of women across the country.

Cham paid tribute to Madame Fatou Touray Cham, the Executive Director and her team who are in the forefront of ‘this huge success’.

Begay Jabang, the new Board Chairperson of Buzz Women Gambia said Cham has demonstrated unwavering commitment, professionalism, and dedication to the organisation’s mission and goals.

She added that Cham’s long-standing service reflects not only loyalty but also a deep understanding of the organisation’s values and objectives.

Many other speakers paid glowing tributes to Mr Cham, expressing gratitude for his years of service and leadership. The gathering was marked by tributes, presentations, and messages of goodwill, celebrating Cham’s achievements and wishing him success in his future endeavours.