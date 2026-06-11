MINISTER VOWS TO ARREST ANYONE INCITING TRIBALISM IN POLITICS

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By Tabora Bojang

As concern grows over the incessant tribal and other hate speech in the country’s political discourse, Interior Minister Abdoulie Sanyang yesterday told the National Assembly that anyone found inciting or promoting tribalism during this year’s political campaign and other places,will be arrested and prosecuted.

He revealed that mechanisms are going to be in place for the police to intensify monitoring of political activities, campaign events, discussions on media and online spaces to safeguard national peace during the elections.

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The minister added that elections are vital democratic exercises that must be conducted in an atmosphere of tolerance, mutual respect and peaceful political competition free from hate speech, tribalism and ethnic incitement and divisive rhetoric.

“To address and prevent incitement to ethnic and tribal hatred during the election campaign period and beyond, my Ministry has put in place a comprehensive set of preventive, monitoring and enforcement measures. We are working closely with the IEC and other key stakeholders to ensure strict adherence to electoral laws, regulations and campaign codes of conduct, and any individual found promoting tribalism, ethnic discrimination, violence or action that threaten public peace and security will be investigated and dealt with in accordance with the intends to tackle hate speech and laws of The Gambia,” Minister Sanyang said in response to a question from Bakau lawmaker Assan Touray.

The Bakau representative had asked the minister about how his Ministry intends to tackle ethnic politics in the run up to the elections.

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According to Minister Sanyang government is determined to ensure that “no individual or group is allowed to undermine the peace and stability” of the country by promoting ethnic or tribal hatred.

He announced the setting up of a multi sectoral taskforce comprising national security institutions and stakeholders that will be responsible for coordinating elections security efforts and assessing emerging risks and ensure rapid response to any threat to peace and stability. “The security agencies will continue to engage political parties, candidates and campaign teams to emphasise their collective responsibility to conduct issue based campaigns and refrain from defamatory statements capable of inciting hatred or division among Gambians,” the minister said.

He said his office is also implementing public awareness and sensitisation programmes aim at encouraging citizens, political parties, candidates and supporters to reject divisive narratives and embrace the values of national unity, tolerance and peaceful coexistence.