Megabank rewards loyal savers in first Mega Savings promo draw

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By Arret Jatta

Megabank Gambia Limited recently held the inaugural draw of its Mega Savings Promo, awarding loyal customers and pushing a stronger national savings culture.

The long-term campaign, bank officials said, aims to attract new clients, reactivate dormant accounts and encourage existing customers to increase deposits. Prizes at the public draw included a microwave, a 50-inch Hisense smart TV and a Tabaski ram as the grand prize.

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Managing Director Trevor Bongombe called the event a milestone for the bank and its customers. “We are rewarding loyal customers who continue to save and bank with us,” he said, adding that the promo reflects Megabank’s commitment to financial discipline and customer reward. Bongombe emphasized that the draw was conducted transparently to protect public trust.

Head of Commercial and Consumer Banking Phillips Cole said the promo launched in October 2025 as part of the bank’s 2025–26 deposit mobilisation strategy. Only incremental deposits held for at least three months qualified for entry. Seven customers were shortlisted for the first draw.

Winners were: Babucarr Touray (microwave), Ismaila Sanyang (50-inch Hisense TV) and grand-prize winner Papa Semba Jabbi (Tabaski ram). Consolation gifts were given to other shortlisted participants.

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Bank officials urged customers to keep saving to qualify for future, larger draws. Speaking for the winners, Ismaila Sanyang thanked Megabank and encouraged continued customer participation.