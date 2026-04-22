Two Cruise ships arrived to boost tourism

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

Banjul is seeing a steady flow of cruise traffic as two vessels, Oceania Sirena and Seven Seas Voyager, called at the port within weeks, bringing hundreds of tourists boosting the country’s tourism season.

Last week, Oceania Sirena docked at the Banjul Seaport to rousing welcome by the Gambia Tourism Board in partnership with West African Tours.

- Advertisement -

The visit followed the docking of the Seven Seas Voyager, which arrived on Saturday, 14 March, with 597 passengers on board.

Officials said the back to back arrivals reflect a growing presence of The Gambia on international cruise routes. Both visits were marked by welcome ceremonies, with cultural performances greeting passengers as they disembarked and prepared for excursions across the country.

Tourists visited a range of sites including Makasutu Cultural Forest, Kachikally Crocodile Pool, Tanji Village Museum, and Kunta Kinteh Island, while others explored coastal areas such as Sanyang and local craft markets. The trips offered visitors a mix of culture, history, and daily life.

- Advertisement -

Speaking after the Oceania Sirena ceremony, Lazar Kujabi, senior manager for activities and promotion at the Gambia Tourism Board, said cruise tourism is becoming an important part of the sector. He noted that work is ongoing with the Ministry of Tourism and Culture and other partners to develop a national strategy.

“Tourism in The Gambia cannot be overemphasised,” Kujabi said. “Cruise tourism, in particular, is a very important segment. We are working closely with stakeholders, including the Ministry of Tourism and Culture, the Gambia Ports Authority, and private operators, to develop a cohesive strategy to grow this sector and enhance visitor experience.”

He said the impact of cruise visits extends beyond tourism, with spending reaching transport operators, vendors, port service, and other sectors linked to visitor activity.

Angela Andrews of West African Tours said the arrivals show growing international interest in The Gambia. She added that many cruise passengers often return for longer stays after short visits.

Despite the progress, stakeholders pointed to infrastructure gaps, especially the need for dredging at the port to accommodate larger vessels.

Officials said addressing this could increase arrivals and boost revenue.

Ebrima Sanyang estimates that up to 50 cruise ships could call Banjul in 2026, bringing thousands of visitors. They also urged communities to maintain hospitality standards and avoid practices that could discourage tourists.

With more ships expected in the coming months, Lazar Kujabi said cruise tourism is positioning itself as a key contributor to the economy, even as calls grow for improvements to support the sector’s expansion.