GRCS delivers final cash tranche to over 2000 vulnerable people

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

A total of 2,114 vulnerable people in The Gambia have begun receiving the final D7,000 cash transfer under the Ecowas Humanitarian Assistance Project, as the Gambia Red Cross Society launched the second and final phase of the intervention at its headquarters.

The project, funded by Ecowas and implemented by GRCS with the Gambia Commission for Refugees, National Nutrition Agency, and National Disaster Management Agency, was launched in October last year. It targets internally displaced persons, refugees, asylum seekers, and stateless persons across all regions of the country.

- Advertisement -

The cash support is designed to cover urgent needs including food, healthcare, education, shelter, and livelihood recovery. Beyond immediate relief, the project outlines a protection strategy that promotes human rights, dignity, and security for beneficiaries and host communities.

Abdoulie Fye, Director of Programmes and Operations at GRCS, said the distribution is more than a transaction. “Today marks not just a milestone in project implementation, but a reaffirmation of our collective commitment to humanity, dignity, and solidarity,” he said.

Fye confirmed the caseload: 1,774 people affected by disasters, primarily the 2023 floods, and 340 refugees, asylum seekers, and stateless persons.

- Advertisement -

“These are not just numbers. They are families who have endured displacement, uncertainty, and hardship. Many have lost homes, livelihoods, and access to basic services. Others live with protection challenges and limited opportunities,” he said.

Each targeted household receives D7,000 in two phases. Phase one is complete. This is the second and final phase. “It empowers them to meet their most urgent needs: food, healthcare, shelter, livelihood, education, and other basic family needs. This approach restores not only livelihood, but also choice, dignity, and hope,” Fye said.

He thanked the government for providing an enabling environment and credited Ecowas for its leadership in protecting persons of concern. He added that the project will also deliver community gardens and boreholes for potable and clean drinking water. “Gambia Red Cross Society remains committed now more than ever to serving the most vulnerable with integrity, compassion, and humanity,” Fye said.

NaNA Executive Director Malang Fofana linked the cash to food security. “The welfare of persons of concern is our concern. As displaced people or people affected by floods, you become vulnerable, particularly in terms of food security and nutrition when your livelihood is affected,” he said.

“Floods have destroyed livelihoods. Those displaced have left valuable belongings behind. In those situations, basic needs are challenged, especially a high-quality, diversified diet. That further affects your status and makes you much more vulnerable,” Fofana said. “We are hopeful this cash transfer will have an impact by helping you meet basic needs, rebuild lost livelihoods, and reduce vulnerability.” He urged beneficiaries to use the money wisely and thanked Ecowas for supporting the caseload.

Speaking on behalf of the implementing partners, Commissioner Ebrima Manneh of the Gambia Commission for Refugees said the event confirms state policy. “Today at the Gambia Red Cross Society headquarters, we are witnessing another cash allocation to IDPs, refugees, and asylum seekers. This occasion recognises the Gambia government’s unflinching readiness to provide support and humanitarian service to all those in need while living in this country,” he said.