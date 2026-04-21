GFF ASPIRANT MUSA JAMMEH SPEAKS

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Col. Musa Jammeh, the president of Falcons FC and head of security at Gambia Football Federation GFF, is one of the two members of Team-Kaba, aspiring to take over from Lamin Kaba Bajo who leaves office not later than August 31 this year.

A senior military officer and former national team player, Jammeh confirmed to The Standard that he has ambition to put his service for the betterment of football to consolidate on the achievement recorded by Team-Kaba.

“Since the leadership is stepping down in respect of a term limit it is only natural that someone like me who have worked in the system that recorded such an achievement to aspire to take over. I belong to the team and I hope that I may have the chance to be the team’s candidate,” Col Jammeh said.

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The Falcons president said his interactions and experience in football both home and abroad have put him in a good position to contribute qualitatively to Gambian football.

He however made it clear that he would remain a member of Team-Kaba whether or not he becomes the team’s candidate.

On perceptions that he is a proxy for some members of the outgoing leadership, Col Jammeh said he is a fully matured man capable of making his own decisions according to his convictions and vision and no one among the outgoing leadership talked him into contesting. “It is my own decision and I am an independent man capable of taking my own decisions in all aspects of my work. I am a professional with my own principles,” he said.

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According to Col Jammeh, his vision for a better footballing nation is based on the provision of adequate infrastructure among other things. “Infrastructure is key to football development,” Col Jammeh said.