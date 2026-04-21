From Boraba to brilliance: A tribute to Musa Banja

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By Madi Jobarteh

From the humble red-dirt paths of Boraba Village in the Central River Region of the Gambia emerges a story of extraordinary resilience, courage, and purpose. Musa Banja, a young man living with visual impairment, has refused to let darkness define his destiny. Instead, he has turned profound adversity into achievement, becoming a beacon of hope and a true light from the Village Of Lights.

For over two decades, Musa has waged a quiet but determined battle against keratoconus, a rare eye condition that has left him with only 20 percent of his sight. Diagnosed at the age of three, he was forced out of school by nine. Yet, where many would have surrendered, Musa persisted. Armed with a tape recorder, a magnifier, and an unbreakable will, he returned to his education, mastering Braille and learning to type on a basic mobile phone, the very tool he would later use to write his book.

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Musa’s life embodies his own powerful conviction: “Your struggle doesn’t define your destination.” When he failed the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in 2021, he did not retreat. He rose again, retook the exams, and earned more than six credits, astonishing even those who understood the depth of his challenges.

Today, he is a final-year student at Gambia College, pursuing an Advanced Diploma in Secondary Education and serving as Information Minister of the Students’ Union, all while navigating a world largely designed for the fully sighted.

Now, Musa has gifted the world with his debut novel, From Rivalry to Redemption, a 250-page narrative that mirrors his philosophy and lived experience. In his own words, the book reflects a simple but profound truth: “Rivalry is inevitable, but redemption is what truly matters in the end.” It is a compelling call for justice and accountability, and a powerful message to young people everywhere that failure is not defeat unless one chooses to stop trying. Every setback, he reminds us, is an opportunity to rise again.

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His father, retired police inspector Malang Banja, described him as a warrior, overcome with emotion: “He has not only written a book; he has written history.” Indeed, Musa has done more than author a novel, he has authored hope. His journey stands as undeniable proof that disability is not inability, and that determination can transcend even the most daunting limitations.

Musa’s story is not only to be admired, it must be supported. His book is available for just D300. You can reach him directly at 5197288 (also on Wave and APS). By purchasing his work, you are investing in courage, resilience, and the boundless potential of a young Gambian who refuses to be defined by circumstance.

Let us rally behind Musa Banja. In doing so, we affirm a simple truth: when one rises against all odds, a nation must rise with him.

Forward With Musa! For The Gambia, Our Homeland