Lip service and luxury jets: The great Gambian travel hypocrisy

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By Dawda Mbaye

Just one week after the Barrow administration ostentatiously announced a sweeping ban on all non-statutory travels—citing a need for “stringent fiscal measures” in response to global economic shocks—the very architects of that decree have boarded flights in a display of breathtaking irony. For a government that asks the average Gambian to tighten their belt until it snaps, the sight of a sprawling executive entourage jet-setting across continents isn’t just “business as usual”; it is the epitome of fiscal irresponsibility and a middle finger to the struggling taxpayer.

The most egregious of these journeys is President Barrow’s trip to the inauguration of Denis Sassou Nguesso in Congo Brazzaville. Let us be clear: the world recognises Nguesso as a leader intent on a life-long tenure, presiding over one of the continent’s most stagnant autocratic regimes.

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More importantly, The Gambia maintains no formal diplomatic ties with Congo Brazzaville, nor do we have a significant diaspora there to justify such high-level engagement. To travel there with a bloated entourage—including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chief of Staff, and Director of Press—on a private jet is a staggering waste of resources. This is not diplomacy; it is a luxury sightseeing tour funded by a nation that currently lacks enough ambulances and basic hospital supplies.

Following the President’s lead, the Vice President has jetted off to New York for a non-statutory meeting. Reports indicate a delegation of more than 6 individuals, with the VP flying Business Class—a trip during which the average hotel and transport spend reportedly exceeds $22,000 per visit.

The irony here is twofold:

1. The Gambia holds no formal leadership position in the organs being met, nor does it chair any relevant UN committees at this time.

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2. Everything the VP intends to do could—and should—have been handled by The Gambia’s Permanent Representative to the UN and his staff, who are already on the ground and already on the payroll.

A crowded house at the IMF

Perhaps the most “unimaginable” move comes from the Minister of Finance, Seedy Keita. While preaching “rationalisation of expenses,” he and an entourage of six—including the Accountant General and Permanent Secretary—have headed to Washington for the IMF Spring Meetings.

However, the Minister is not alone. In a staggering display of uncoordinated extravagance, the Central Bank of The Gambia (CBG) and the Gambia Revenue Authority has dispatched their own separate, high-level delegations to the same event.

While the nation’s monetary policy requires steady hands at home, top brass from the CBG have flown out, adding further weight to the taxpayer’s burden. The GRA, not to be outdone, the Revenue Authority—the very body tasked with collecting every last dalasi from struggling local businesses—has also sent a team to Washington.

This brings the total Gambian presence in Washington to a small army of officials. This is the same IMF team scheduled to arrive in Banjul next week (April 22 to May 6) for an ECF review mission. Why is the state spending tens of thousands on Business Class tickets and per diems to meet the same officials they will see in Banjul in a matter of days? While many forward-thinking nations now choose to attend these sessions virtually, the Gambian delegation continues to treat the national treasury like a personal travel agency.

The Minister of Agriculture, Demba Sabaly, has also joined the fray, heading to an FAO mission in Italy alongside his Permanent Secretary. This is a “double jeopardy” of wastage; the Gambian Embassy in Spain is already designated to represent the country in these forums. Instead of delegating, the Ministry chose to send a fresh batch of officials to take photos with embassy staff, contributing nothing to the actual programs on the ground in Gambian farms.

This is a repeat of the 2023 “PR stunt” where a similar travel ban was announced, only for the end-of-year audit to reveal that travel expenditure had actually surpassed the budget.

The legislative branch is equally complicit, with two parliamentary delegations currently abroad, each comprising an average of 5 members. Accountability in the Gambia has become a ghost. We must ask:

How many Ministers are actually in town to do the work they were hired for?

When will the Opposition move beyond social media posts and hold this government to account in the halls of the National Assembly?

When will the Gambian people demand that “fiscal discipline” applies to the State House, not just the marketplace?

Accountability is no longer an option; it is a necessity for national survival. As it stands, the travel ban isn’t a policy—it’s a joke, and the punchline is being paid for by every Gambian struggling to buy a bag of rice.

This brings the total Gambian presence in Washington to a small army of officials. This is the same IMF team scheduled to arrive in Banjul next week (April 22 to May 6) for an ECF review mission. Why is the state spending tens of thousands on Business Class tickets and per diems to meet the same officials they will see in Banjul in a matter of days? While many forward-thinking nations now choose to attend these sessions virtually, the Gambian delegation continues to treat the national treasury like a personal travel agency.