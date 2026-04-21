UDP, GDC, 5 OTHERS HOLD COALITION TALKS

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By Omar Bah

At least seven opposition political parties on Saturday started formal talks on building a coalition; a move they said marked the first concrete step toward a unified bloc ahead of presidential elections in December.

The talks were held at Karaiba Beach Hotel, the venue of the political convergence that ended the 22 year -old regime of former president Yahya Jammeh.

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According to a statement released by the parties, the meeting stems from the coalition initiative launched by the Alliance for Democracy and Development, ADD. A total of 14 opposition parties were invited, and seven of them, ADD, APP Sobeya, GDC, GFA, GAP, GPAP, and UDP showed up.

The parties described the meeting as productive and immediately agreed on two actions: re-engage the seven invited parties that did not attend, and broaden the process to include other political parties, movements, and civil society organisations.

Talks focused on building a common agenda and platform that tackles national priorities and reflects the core demands of each party.

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Representatives unanimously tasked ADD’s leadership to coordinate with parallel coalition-building efforts and lead the push to merge all opposition forces around one objective- defeating President Barrow at the polls.

The second meeting is set for Saturday, 25 April 2026 at a venue yet to be announced.

The ADD now carries the mandate to turn meetings into machinery.