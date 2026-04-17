Government, money, and the media: Partnership, pressure, and the turning point in The Gambia

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By ‘Bantaba Laughs, Banjul’

Right now in The Gambia, a critical moment is unfolding, one that could define the future of press freedom and democratic accountability.

What began as subtle tension between the Government of The Gambia and the media has quickly escalated into open confrontation. Accusations, counter-accusations, and now even calls for boycotts are shaping a national conversation that goes far beyond headlines. At the centre of it all lies a simple but uncomfortable truth: the relationship between government and media is being tested, and possibly redefined.

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At one point, the narrative seemed clear. The media was framed not as a watchdog, but as a “partner” in national development. On the surface, that sounds reasonable. After all, the media plays a role in informing citizens about government policies, projects, and progress. But here’s the problem: a partner is expected to support, while a watchdog is expected to question. In a functioning democracy, the media cannot effectively be both.

Then came the headline that changed everything. Reports of millions of dalasis being allocated to media-related entities to “promote government agenda” raised serious concerns, not just about money, but about motive, independence, and control. Why should public funds be used to promote the government? Who qualifies as a media house? Where is the line between informing the public and shaping perception? These are not minor questions, they strike at the core of democratic governance.

Once the government begins to finance the telling of its own story, the relationship inevitably shifts. It moves away from independence and toward influence. This is no longer simple cooperation, it begins to look like a transactional arrangement, where coverage may be shaped, softened, or strategically amplified. And when that happens, the biggest casualty is not just media independence, it is public trust.

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Now, the situation has taken another turn. The same media landscape once described as a “partner” is now in visible tension with the Government of The Gambia. Some voices within the media are even calling for a boycott of government activities. This sharp shift raises an important question: was the relationship ever truly independent to begin with?

When engagement is influenced by funding or access, it creates a fragile foundation, one that can collapse as soon as interests diverge. What we are witnessing now may not just be conflict; it may be the unravelling of an unclear relationship that blurred the lines between collaboration and control. Institutions like the Gambia Press Union now find themselves at a crossroads, tasked with defending not just journalists, but the integrity of the profession itself.

In response to these tensions, calls for a media boycott of government activities are growing louder. It’s a strong move, and a symbolic one. But it also raises a difficult question: Is it the right move? A boycott creates absence, and in the world of information, absence doesn’t stop narratives; it simply allows others to dominate them. If independent journalists step back, the flow of information does not stop, it becomes less contested, less scrutinised, and potentially more controlled.

The danger is clear. By withdrawing, the media risks surrendering the very ground it is trying to defend. The role of journalism is not to disengage from power, but to confront it with facts, questions, and accountability. That responsibility becomes even more important in moments like this.

This is not a moment for retreat. It is a moment for redefinition. The media must continue to engage, but without compromise; to report, but with deeper investigation; to question, without fear or favour; and to reject influence while maintaining its duty to inform the public. The true power of journalism lies not in partnership with power, but in its ability to hold power accountable.

This is no longer just a disagreement between the media and the government. It is a battle over credibility, independence, and public trust. The Gambian people do not need a media that echoes power, they need a media that challenges it.

A boycott may send a message, but consistent, fearless journalism creates lasting impact. Because in the end, democracy does not depend on silence, it depends on truth.

‘Editor’s note: Bantaba Laughs, Banjul’ is a pen name.