Reflecting His Master (sa): The Promised Messiah’s (as) Call to Tauheed

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‘The Promised Messiah’s(as) Upholding of the Oneness of God’

After reciting Tashahhud, Ta’awwuz and Surah al-Fatihah, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(aba) said that he would present incidents of how, in complete subservience to his master, the Holy Prophet Muhammad(sa), the Promised Messiah, Hazrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad(as) strove to establish the unity of God, set his personal examples and impart guidance to his followers.

Remembering that All Blessings Are from God Almighty

His Holiness(aba) said that Hazrat Mirza Bashiruddin Mahmud Ahmad(ra) relates that the Promised Messiah(as) used to say that once someone’s child passed away. One of his friends went to offer his condolences, only to find the father of the child screaming and saying that God had been unjust to him. He said this as though there was a right which God owed him. However, Hazrat Mirza Bashiruddin Mahmud Ahmad(ra), in relating this incident, quoted a poet who said that everything, even our lives and everything in them, has been given to us by God. Just by virtue of this, we should never be ungrateful to Him; rather should always remain prostrate before him and should avoid any and every form of shirk (association of partners with God), rather than saying that we are owed something by God.

His Holiness(aba) said that the Promised Messiah(as) was very attached to his youngest son, Mubarak Ahmad. When his son fell ill, the Promised Messiah(as) diligently tended to him. Hazrat Hakim Maulvi Nooruddin(ra) was concerned about how the Promised Messiah(as) would handle it if his youngest son were to succumb to his illness and pass away. However, when that time came, and Mubarak Ahmad passed away, the Promised Messiah(as) exhibited immense patience. In fact, he wrote letters to his friends informing them of Mubarak Ahmad’s demise and said they should not despair, as this was the will of God, and that they should exhibit patience. Then, the Promised Messiah(as) came out with a smile on his face and addressed the people and said that “The One Who calls to Himself is the most Beloved; for him should one’s life remain sacrificed.”

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Placing One’s Full Trust in God Almighty

His Holiness(aba) said that the Promised Messiah(as) would uphold the honour of the unity of God. The Promised Messiah(as) used to experience light-headedness. It was known that there was a physician who specialised in treating this condition. It was arranged for that physician to come and treat the Promised Messiah(as). When he examined the Promised Messiah(as), he said he would be able to cure him in two days. Hearing this, the Promised Messiah(as) went back inside and said, ‘I will not be treated by this person. Does he claim to be god? Give him the necessary funds to return and an extra 25 rupees on top of it and send him back.’

His Holiness(aba) said that Hazrat Mufti Muhammad Sadiq(ra) relates that the Promised Messiah(as) would say that God loves those who are passionate about upholding His greatness and honour. Such people tread a fine path which cannot be followed by everyone. Until a person holds the greatness and honour of God in their hearts, they cannot experience any enjoyment. Until one does not pursue God free from any thoughts of personal and worldly gain, then their worship and their charity cannot be accepted. Thus, for the acceptance of prayer, it is necessary to have complete faith and certainty in the unity of God. Those who say they prayed a great deal but did not receive an answer should also focus on this aspect.

Combatting Doctrines in Opposition to the Unity of God

His Holiness(aba) quoted Hazrat Mirza Bashir Ahmad(ra), who said that a primary purpose for the advent of the Promised Messiah(as) was the establishment of the unity of God. The greatest force he had to combat in this regard was the Christian concept of Jesus being God, or the concept of the Trinity. It is for this reason that so much of the Promised Messiah’s(as) writings are focused on this subject, and refuting the Christian concept of Jesus'(as) purported divinity. The Promised Messiah(as) said that he could not stand the worship of those who are dead and that he always remained concerned about how the ultimate decision would be made between Muslims and Christians in this regard. The pain which the Promised Messiah(as) experienced was so great in this regard that he expressed he may perish out of this grief, but he wouldn’t because God had assured him that ultimately, in the end, the unity of God will prevail.

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The Promised Messiah’s(as) Desire to Bring the Whole World Under the Banner of the Unity of God

His Holiness(aba) quoted the Promised Messiah(as) who said that God’s desire is to bring together people throughout the entire world under the banner of the unity of God. And so, everyone should strive for this end, but with tenderness and expression of great morality. He said that his ultimate happiness and indeed the purpose of his very manifestation was for the establishment of the unity of God.

His Holiness(aba) said that once, a group of people went to meet the Promised Messiah(as). They met the Promised Messiah(as) and shook his hand; however, one of them fell to the ground at the feet of the Promised Messiah(as). The Promised Messiah(as) held him by his arm and lifted him up as he said, ‘This is the very shirk that God has sent me to eradicate in this era. To kiss another’s feet is shirk.’

His Holiness(aba) said that once, a person brought his son to meet the Promised Messiah(as). The boy wished to honour and show respect to the Promised Messiah(as), and so he started touching the Promised Messiah’s(as) feet. Upon this, the Promised Messiah(as) stopped him and said, ‘Prophets come to eradicate shirk, and this is my mission as well.’ The Promised Messiah(as) went on to say that he was opposed to the idea of someone taking his picture and having it printed and kept by people, as is the case with idol worshippers. He said that no one was more opposed to the worship of idols and images than he was.

However, he had seen that in Europe, people wish to see a person’s image before reading their writings. In fact, they can recognise a person’s truth by seeing their picture. They were people who could not travel to see the Promised Messiah(as), so it was for this purpose that he had his picture taken. As a result, the Promised Messiah(as) received many letters from Europe and America from people who said that upon seeing his picture, they immediately recognised that this person is indeed truthful. Hence, the Promised Messiah(as) said that this was the reason he allowed his picture to be taken. He also explained that in saying this, he did not mean that pictures are otherwise forbidden. It is proven from the Holy Qur’an that a group of jinn used to make images for the Prophet Solomon(as). Similarly, the Children of Israel used to have images of the Prophets, including the image of the Holy Prophet(sa). In fact, the Holy Prophet(sa) was shown a picture of Hazrat A’ishah(ra) on a piece of parchment by Gabriel(as). The Promised Messiah(as) said that the camera and other imagery devices can indeed be used even to determine illnesses. The Promised Messiah(as) said that ‘deeds are judged by motives.’ Thus, if the intentions are pure and there is no aspect of associating partners with God, then using such things poses no harm. Islam has forbidden things that are vain and lead to shirk.

Avoiding Harmful Uses of Photos

His Holiness(aba) said that the Promised Messiah(as) highlighted that such things as pictures should have a virtuous purpose behind them. Not like the Hindus who create shrines of their deceased with images of them. His Holiness(aba) said that sometimes, when taking a family photo, a framed picture of a deceased elder will also be held up, as though to say that they are also present with them at the time of taking that picture. Such things are considered shirk. However, if images are taken for the sake of memories and are placed in photo albums, then there is no harm. It is only wrong to turn images into objects of innovation and to greet images in the morning or any similar practices.

Thanking Allah Before Thanking Others

His Holiness(aba) said that once, whilst delivering a speech on the unity of God, the Promised Messiah(as) said that sometimes when someone does a favour for them, people say JazakAllah (may Allah reward you) without saying Alhamdulillah (all praise belongs to Allah). However, even this carries within it a hint of shirk. That is because the person who does the favour does so only through that which has been provided by Allah. Therefore, one should first thank God before thanking anyone else.

His Holiness(aba) said that the Promised Messiah(as) went to great lengths to establish and spread the message of the unity of God. This is the same mission which his followers must carry on today. His Holiness(aba) prayed that may Allah enable everyone to do so.

Appeal for Prayers in Light of Current Global Conflict

His Holiness(aba) said that everyone is well aware of the circumstances transpiring in the world today. There is a great need for prayers. Although it is said that there is a ceasefire, it does not seem that it will last long. In fact, there have already been lapses in the ceasefire. The Israeli government is trying to inflame Iran by seeking to attack Lebanon. Some European leaders have condemned these actions. However, this is as far as they will go; they do not have the bravery or the strength to take action. In any case, we must pray that may Allah have mercy on the Muslim world.