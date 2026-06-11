Travel agency accused of D50M scam in bodged hajj travels

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By Aminata Kuyateh

Dozens of people yesterday accused EjabahTravel and Tours of collecting over D50 million from them and failing to facilitate their travel to the hajj or refund their money.

In a statement issued ahead of a press conference yesterday, the complainants alleged that the travel agency headed by Kanimang Bajo, has been uncooperative and has delayed or refused to return funds paid for hajj arrangements. They said the situation has caused “significant emotional distress, spiritual disappointment, financial hardship, and immense suffering” to them and their families.

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Speaking on behalf of the victims, Adama Camara, said a confirmed figure of 73 intending pilgrims paid more than D50 million to Mr Bajo for the 2026 Hajj exercise which never happened and they have not got any refunds.

Camara said Ejabah Travel and Tours, shared audio messages and photographs in a WhatsApp group created for the prospective pilgrims where a staff informed participants that company delegates had travelled to Guinea-Bissau to meet officials responsible for hajj matters.

He further alleged that victims were later informed that 53 visas had been processed and that the first group of pilgrims was scheduled to depart on 14 May. “However, later on that same day, we received another audio message stating that all the processed visas had been destroyed,” Camara said.

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He also claimed that a few days later, the victims learnt that Kanimang Bajo had been arrested by police and taken to Kairaba Police Station in connection with similar issues.

Following unsuccessful attempts to obtain clarification from Bajo, Camara said the victims approached the Hajj Commission to verify the status of Ejabah Travel and Tours.

“To our surprise, we were told that the company did not have a licence to operate in The Gambia and was not registered with the Hajj Commission,” he alleged

The Standard could not reach the company for clarifications.