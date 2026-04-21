Registering foreigners will give us unwanted president- Essa Faal

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By Tabora Bojang

The leader of the opposition APP- Sobeyaa, Essa Mbye Faal, has warned that if Gambians allowed foreigners to access our voters’ card they will vote for a president who may not be the choice of the majority of Gambians.

Speaking during an inspection tour of registration centres, Faal called on citizens to be vigilant and take all necessary lawful actions against election irregularities including the registration of non-Gambians.

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“All the stealing that they do in our elections occurs during voter registration or through the illegal use of attestations. Let us not allow foreigners to interfere in our election so that they will not impose on us a president that the Gambian people don’t want,” Essa Faal said at Sinchu Gundo.

Joint collaboration

He said his team is in collaboration with the UMC in monitoring the exercise and have detected several instances of irregularities and they will take legal actions at the relevant time.

“I want to commend Gambians who have stood their ground to make sure ineligible individuals don’t have access to our voters’ card,” Faal said. He questioned how someone can be born in The Gambia and lived for over 30 years without holding even a birth certificate, or school documents.

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“It does not make sense. This is why we are roaming to monitor the registration centres and we have hundred percent representations in all centres to make sure we safeguard the integrity of our election. Everything is being documented. If you are suspicious of any unlawful activity, document them,” he advised.