Diaspora movement urges opposition to unite against Barrow’s third term bid

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By Omar Bah

The overseas based newly formed Gambia For Term Limits (GFTL) has issued a direct challenge to every opposition party leader in the country, calling on them to join a national push for constitutional term limits and declaring that President Adama Barrow “has now reached a critical juncture in his leadership.”

In an open letter dated 20 April 2026 signed by its Chairman Sulayman Shyngle Nyassi, and shared with The Standard, the movement frames presidential tenure as “not merely a political issue, but a matter of national principle” tied to democratic sustainability, peaceful transfer of power, and the prevention of institutional overreach.

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The letter, addressed to all opposition leaders, invokes “previously stated commitments regarding governance reforms and the introduction of presidential term limits” that Barrow made during the political transition.

It argued that those commitments “continue to resonate deeply with the expectations of the Gambian people.”

The movement says the initiative seeks constructive dialogue, national reflection, and collective action to reinforce constitutional safeguards, including “clear and enforceable term limits.”

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The letter stressed that the movement is not aligned to any party or ideology and calls itself “a collective expression of national concern and civic responsibility” drawn from supporters of different parties, independents, and citizens across professions.

It tells party leaders that “the strength of our democracy depends on the willingness of its leaders to listen, to engage, and to act in accordance with the will and best interests of the people,” and calls their participation “both valuable and necessary.”

The Gambia For Term Limits is effectively laying down a policy litmus test: any united front must commit to binding term limits, not just to defeating Barrow.

Nyassi framed the approach as “peaceful, inclusive, and grounded in respect for democratic norms”.

The movement demands “clear and enforceable term limits” and ties them to “governance reforms” Barrow previously pledged. It reminds both Barrow and the opposition that the 2016 coalition was sold, in part, on the promise of limiting presidential tenure.

The movement claims broad-based support and explicitly says it includes “supporters of different parties.” That positions it to pressure UDP, GDC, ADD, and others to hardwire term limits into any common agenda.

For Barrow, the letter revived a commitment his critics say remains unmet. With the constitution still lacking a retroactive two-term cap, the movement is drawing a line between past promises and the December vote.