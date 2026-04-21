Why The Gambia must choose a rights anchored media regulatory framework over administrative control

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By Mohammed Jallow

The national conversation surrounding the proposed media regulatory instruments has reached a defining moment in the democratic evolution of The Gambia. What is presently before the public is not merely a technical policy debate. It is a profound test of the country’s constitutional maturity, institutional restraint, and collective commitment to the hard won freedoms that emerged from the ashes of authoritarian rule. At the center of this debate lies the urgent necessity for a well articulated, balanced, and rights compliant regulatory framework that protects journalists, media practitioners, and the rapidly expanding community of digital content creators, while simultaneously safeguarding the democratic pillars of press freedom, freedom of speech, and self expression.

Regulation in itself is not the enemy of freedom. On the contrary, a properly constructed regulatory framework serves as a shield rather than a sword. It protects professionals from abuse, ensures ethical standards, creates accountability mechanisms, and fosters public trust in the media ecosystem. In a modern information society where digital platforms amplify voices at unprecedented speed, the absence of any framework can lead to disorder, misinformation, reputational harm, and even threats to national cohesion. Therefore, the call for regulation is legitimate, necessary, and indeed inevitable.

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However, the critical question is not whether regulation should exist, but rather what form it should take, who should administer it, and within what constitutional boundaries it must operate. It is within this delicate intersection that the current draft regulations have triggered widespread concern, particularly from the Gambia Press Union, civil society actors, media institutions, and ordinary citizens who understand the fragility of democratic gains.

The position advanced by the Gambia Press Union is neither reactionary nor dismissive. It is grounded in constitutional reasoning, international human rights principles, and a lived historical experience that reminds Gambians of the dangers associated with excessive state control over information. Their caution must therefore be read not as resistance to progress, but as a principled defense of democratic integrity.

At the heart of the concern lies the expanded role envisioned for the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority. Traditionally established as a technical and economic regulator overseeing utilities such as telecommunications, the Authority is now being positioned to exercise oversight over journalistic practice, online expression, and content governance. This institutional shift is not merely administrative. It represents a philosophical departure from global best practices which clearly distinguish between infrastructure regulation and content regulation.

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To confer upon a utility regulator the authority to determine who may practice journalism, who may speak online, and what content may remain in the public domain is to blur the lines between governance and control. It risks transforming regulation into an instrument of compliance rather than a framework for empowerment. Such an approach, if not carefully recalibrated, may inadvertently undermine the very freedoms it seeks to organise.

It is within this context that the role of the Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services, Ismaila Ceesay, becomes both critical and consequential. Leadership in moments such as this demands more than policy articulation. It requires transparency, inclusivity, and a deliberate effort to carry along every stakeholder whose rights, livelihoods, and voices are implicated by the proposed regulations.

The Minister must therefore rise to the occasion by ensuring that the entire regulatory process is anchored in genuine public consultation. This is not a procedural formality. It is a democratic obligation. The people must not only be informed, they must be meaningfully engaged. The contents of the regulation must be fully disclosed, the intentions clearly explained, and the implications openly debated. Nothing must be concealed, diluted, or ambiguously presented.

Public consultation is not a ceremonial stage. It is the very soul of democratic lawmaking. It is where citizens interrogate policy, where activists scrutinize provisions, where professionals contribute expertise, and where consensus is painstakingly built. Any attempt to accelerate or bypass this process risks eroding public trust and generating resistance that could have otherwise been avoided through openness and dialogue.

It must also be emphasised that Gambians, as a society, must confront an uncomfortable truth about our civic culture. There exists a persistent tendency to react to complex policy documents without fully reading, understanding, or analysing their contents. Opinions are often formed on fragments, assumptions, and second hand interpretations. This culture of premature judgment undermines constructive discourse and weakens collective decision making.

This moment therefore calls for intellectual discipline. Citizens must commit to reading the draft regulations in their entirety. Media practitioners must dissect each provision with professional rigor. Civil society must facilitate public education and awareness. Activists must channel their energy toward informed advocacy rather than reactionary condemnation. Only through such a deliberate and informed approach can the nation arrive at a regulatory framework that reflects both democratic values and practical realities.

At the same time, the government must exercise extreme caution not to inadvertently replicate elements of the restrictive environment that characterised the era of Yahya Jammeh. The memory of that period remains deeply etched in the national consciousness. It was a time when fear overshadowed expression, when journalists operated under constant threat, and when dissent was often equated with disloyalty.

The transition that followed was not merely a political change. It was a moral and democratic awakening. It restored the dignity of free expression and re established the press as a cornerstone of accountability. Any regulatory framework that appears to reverse these gains, even unintentionally, will inevitably trigger anxiety and resistance among citizens who sacrificed for these freedoms.

This is why the government must be deliberate in ensuring that its regulatory agenda does not conflict with its public commitment to press freedom and freedom of speech. Regulation must not become a gateway to control. It must not create barriers to entry into journalism. It must not impose administrative conditions that effectively determine who can speak and who cannot. Such outcomes would not only contradict constitutional guarantees, they would also weaken the democratic fabric of the nation.

Yet, it is equally important to acknowledge the legitimate objectives that the government seeks to achieve. The proliferation of misinformation, the monetisation of online content, the protection of minors, and the need for ethical standards are real challenges that require structured responses. Ignoring these realities would be irresponsible. The digital age demands innovative governance mechanisms that can respond to evolving forms of communication.

The solution therefore lies not in rejecting regulation entirely, but in refining it. A balanced approach must be adopted. One that separates technical regulation from content governance. One that empowers independent bodies such as media councils to oversee professional ethics. One that ensures judicial oversight in matters affecting fundamental rights. One that promotes accountability without suffocating expression.

What should have been done, and what must still be done, is the establishment of a multi stakeholder framework from the outset. Journalists, legal experts, civil society organisations, digital innovators, and ordinary citizens should have been involved in drafting the regulatory instruments. Their insights would have enriched the process, mitigated risks, and fostered ownership.

Moving forward, the path remains open. The government can still recalibrate. It can still convene inclusive dialogues. It can still revise contentious provisions. It can still demonstrate that it is committed not only to regulation, but to democratic governance.

In doing so, the Ministry must also take on the responsibility of public education. The regulations must be translated into accessible language. Town hall discussions must be organised. Media appearances must be used to clarify misconceptions. Universities and civil society platforms must be engaged to deepen understanding. The regulatory process must become a national conversation rather than a bureaucratic exercise.

Ultimately, the goal must be to produce a regulatory framework that is legitimate, credible, and sustainable. Legitimacy comes from public participation. Credibility comes from constitutional alignment. Sustainability comes from institutional independence.

The Gambia stands at a pivotal moment. The decisions taken today will shape the future of its media landscape for generations to come. It is therefore imperative that wisdom prevails over haste, dialogue over imposition, and rights over convenience.

Let this not be a moment of division, but a moment of collective reflection. Let it not be defined by suspicion, but by engagement. Let it not repeat the shadows of the past, but illuminate the promise of the future.

In the final analysis, regulation is not merely about control. It is about trust. Trust between the state and its citizens. Trust between the media and the public. Trust that the freedom to speak will not be arbitrarily taken away. Trust that governance will remain accountable.

That trust must be protected at all costs.