Beyond constitutional silence:fraudulent identity and electoral integrity

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By Dr Lamin Keita

As The Gambia nears the December 2026 presidential election, the discreet production of fraudulent identities in voter registration threatens to undermine not only electoral outcomes but the very foundations of our democratic legitimacy. What emerges as a technical loophole is, in fact, a deeper constitutional crisis, especially that exposes how silence in enforcement can enable systemic electoral fraud.

A close look at the Constitution shows that the absence of explicit constitutional language forbidding the use of fake birth certificates to obtain voter cards does not imply legal permissibility. However, the Constitution of the Republic of The Gambia sets forth a coherent framework that implicitly but strongly prohibits such practices. Reading through the combined lenses of eligibility rules (Section 39), the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) mandate (Section 42), and the supremacy of the rule of law (Section 4), fraudulent voter registration appears not as a technical irregularity (anomaly) but as a direct constitutional violation. Such constitutional interpretation may resonate closely with the broader argument that the current alleged use of fake birth certificates to obtain voter cards introduces a moral hazard into the electoral system and threatens both electoral outcomes and democratic stability by December 2026.

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Section 39 of the Constitution defines the right to vote as contingent upon citizenship, age, and lawful registration. This provision establishes that suffrage is not an automatic entitlement but a regulated political right grounded in verifiable identity. The use of fraudulent birth certificates fundamentally undermines this principle by enabling ineligible individuals—whether non-citizens or underage persons—to unlawfully access voter cards. In doing so, it distorts the composition of the electorate and violates the constitutional boundary between legitimate and illegitimate political participation. The moral hazard arises precisely here: when identity verification systems are weak, individuals are incentivised to exploit loopholes because the likelihood of detection or sanction is low. Over time, this transforms fraud from an exceptional act into a rational strategy within a flawed institutional environment.

Section 42 further reinforces this constitutional proscription by allocating to the IEC the responsibility for conducting voter registration and ensuring that elections are free, fair, and transparent. This order is not merely procedural but substantive, requiring the Commission to safeguard the integrity of the voter register, which is the social fabric and foundation of electoral legitimacy. As underscored in the previous analysis of voter registration vulnerabilities, gaps in identity verification and the lack of integration with national civil registration systems create greater opportunities for manipulation. The alleged explosion in the use of fake birth certificates to obtain voter cards in Tanji and Talinding directly contradicts the IEC’s constitutional duty, as it compromises the accuracy of the voter roll and undermines public confidence in electoral institutions. As these practices persist without adequate institutional response, they hint not only at administrative weakness but also at a failure to uphold constitutional obligations.

The standard of constitutional supremacy expressed in Section 4 provides the final layer of this argument. By ascertaining the Constitution as the supreme law of The Gambia, it renders any act that undermines lawful electoral processes inherently unconstitutional. Electoral fraud in whatever form, whether through forged documents, impersonation, or multiple registrations, would constitute a violation of this principle because it subverts the legal order governing political competition. Most significantly, constitutional supremacy also enacts obligations on state institutions, including the Ministry of Justice and the IEC, to act authoritatively against such violations. Failure by the IEC and the Ministry of Justice to do so risks normalising illegality, thereby deepening the moral hazard embedded in the system. When our political actors, especially the oppositions perceive that rules are not enforced, they are more likely to engage in fraudulent behaviour, further eroding institutional credibility.

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This structural pattern helps explain why the issue of fake birth certificates is not merely a legal concern but a political and moral concern. Additionally, the silence of opposition party leaders, citizens, and the perceived inaction of state institutions can contribute to a permissive environment for electoral malpractice. From our constitutional viewpoint, such silence and inaction are consequential. Opposition parties, as key participants in democratic competition, have a normative responsibility to defend electoral integrity. This should not only be challenged by UDP but also by the country’s collective opposition parties. The collective opposition parties’ failure to challenge systemic irregularities risks legitimising them. Similarly, when the Barrow government and its relevant institutions appear unresponsive, they inadvertently reinforce the moral hazard by signalling that enforcement is weak or selective.

The hypothetical consequences of this convergence of constitutional violation and moral hazard are noteworthy. The Gambia government should be aware that the disputed voter rolls, allegations of fraud, and declining public trust can culminate in electoral contestation and instability. In many African countries, such as Côte d’Ivoire, Nigeria, Kenya, and Zimbabwe, electoral crises are rooted not only in vote counting but also in the contested credibility of the voter registers themselves. If Gambian citizens believe that the electoral process has been negotiated at the registration stage, the legitimacy of the outcome would simply become inherently suspect, regardless of how votes are counted.

The need to address these challenges would require a return to constitutional fundamentals. The strengthening of identity verification mechanisms, the integration of voter registration with national civil registries, and the enhancement of transparency are not merely policy reforms, but constitutional imperatives. Similarly important is the consistent enforcement of laws against individuals involved in fraud, which reduces moral hazard by increasing the costs of malpractice. Our political actors, civil society groups, and ordinary citizens whose lives are most often affected must also play an active role in holding the IEC accountable, ensuring that constitutional principles are translated into practice.

By and large, our Constitution does not need to explicitly prohibit fake birth certificates to render them illegal. However, through its provisions on voter eligibility, institutional responsibility, and the rule of law, it already creates a framework that denounces such practices. As a result, the challenge is not one of legal ambiguity but of political will and institutional enforcement. The Gambia belongs to all of us, and the 2026 elections will serve as a critical test of whether the country can uphold these constitutional commitments or risk allowing systemic vulnerabilities to define its democratic trajectory.