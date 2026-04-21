Corpse found at Banjul ferry terminal

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By Arret Jatta

The Gambia Ferry Services has reported that a dead body was discovered on Monday morning under the ramp at the Banjul Ferry Terminal.

According to a brief update shared on the institution’s official Facebook page, personnel from Ferries responded after noticing the situation and immediately alerted medical authorities who arrived at the scene and removed the body from the water.

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“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident, including when, where and how it occurred, have not yet been established,” the statement said.

No further details have been provided regarding the identity of the deceased or the possible cause of death but the authorities promised to give any new updates on the matter.