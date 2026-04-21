UNITE rejects allegations of fraudulent registration attempts

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The opposition Unite Movement for Change has rejected allegations that its National Assembly Member, Yahya Menteng Sanyang, was involved in attempts to register minors as voters using forged birth certificates, describing the claims as baseless and politically motivated.

At a press conference held yesterday following Sanyang’s detention on April 19, the party’s spokesperson, Kemo Bojang, accused rivals of attempting to undermine UNITE’s growing influence through what he called “blatant injustice and political targeting.”

- Advertisement -

Bojang said Sanyang was first summoned to the Fajikunda Police Station on April 18 after a complaint by members of fellow opposition United Democratic Party (UDP), alleging his involvement in illegal voter registration. He said Sanyang cooperated fully with investigators and clarified that the individuals in question were Gambian citizens eligible to vote.

However, Bojang raised concerns about due process, noting that Sanyang was recalled for further questioning on April 19 without any formal charges or evidence presented to him.

“At no point was a formal case file presented, nor were charges communicated. We find this approach irregular and inconsistent with the rule of law,” Bojang said.

- Advertisement -

He further dismissed the allegations as illogical, arguing that Sanyang, as a private citizen, has no access to official birth records or the voter registration system.

“It is completely illogical to suggest that he can manipulate such systems. He does not work for the Ministry of Health, the Records Office, or the Independent Electoral Commission,” Bojang said.

He also pointed to what he described as a double standard in law enforcement, alleging that credible evidence exists of a senior government official engaging in questionable voter registration activities without facing consequences.

“This raises serious concerns about fairness, consistency and impartiality,” he added.

In his remarks, Yaya Menteng Sanyang firmly denied any wrongdoing, insisting that he had not been charged because he committed no crime.

“I fully complied with the police invitation at every stage. The process lasted only three hours,” he said.

He maintained that his efforts have been focused solely on encouraging eligible Gambians to register to vote, regardless of political affiliation.

“My priority is to ensure every eligible citizen is registered. I do not dictate how they vote. That is their sovereign choice,” Sanyang said.

He recounted an encounter in his constituency, where he assisted first-time voters who openly supported a different political party.

“This illustrates that I do not facilitate registration to buy votes. I do it out of a genuine sense of national service,” he said.

Sanyang also dismissed attempts to intimidate him, stating that his commitment to serving the people of Latrikunda Sabiji remains “unshakable.”

“I will not be intimidated. No one can force me into submission,” he added.

Sanyang also criticised sections of the opposition, specifically UDP, accusing them of taking satisfaction in his situation.

He said it was troubling for one opposition group to celebrate the difficulties of another, arguing that such behaviour reflects a loss of confidence in their own chances.

According to him, those attacking him now once described him as dedicated, fearless and honest, adding that his character and principles remain unchanged.

He urged his critics to focus on strengthening their own political base instead of targeting.

The UNITE movement warned against what it described as the weaponisation of state institutions and cautioned that such actions risk undermining democratic principles.

The party called on authorities to act professionally and without bias, stressing that the law must apply equally to all citizens regardless of political affiliation.