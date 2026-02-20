A tribute to Professor Jarra Jagne: A Gambian visionary in veterinary medicine

- Advertisement -

By Mustapha ‘Taf’ Njie

From a modest background in The Gambia to the lecture halls of one of the world’s foremost institutions of veterinary medicine, Professor Jarra Jagne stands as a towering figure of intellectual excellence and quiet determination. Her appointment as a Professor of Practice in the College of Veterinary Medicine at Cornell University is not merely a personal milestone; it is a historic achievement for The Gambia and a beacon of possibility for every young African woman who dreams of a career in science. Professor Jagne’s journey embodies the convergence of teaching, outreach to farmers, applied research, and an enduring commitment to animal health and the communities that depend on them.

Verified academic foundation and professional standing:

· Exemplary academic trajectory:

Earned her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree, with early training rooted in The Gambia and advanced studies abroad.

· Completed graduate and postgraduate training at internationally renowned institutions, culminating in a specialised field of veterinary medicine

· Rose through the academic ranks at Cornell University’s College of Veterinary Medicine, consistently ranked among the top veterinary schools in the world, to attain the rank of Professor of Practice.

2. Infectious disease investigations

· As the head of the Avian Health Unit, she provides technical assistance and diagnostic services for poultry farmers. She investigates poultry disease outbreaks and implements control measures. She has extensive international experience in Public Health and the One Health concept.

3. Teaching, mentorship, and institutional leadership:

· At Cornell, she has instructed and mentored hundreds of veterinary students, residents, and early career veterinarians and served on many academic committees.

4. Global and pan-African engagement:

· Though based in the United States, Professor Jagne has maintained intellectual and professional ties to Africa, exemplifying the meaningful contribution of diaspora scholars to the continent’s development.

· Her expertise holds direct relevance to Gambian agriculture, where livestock health is integral to rural livelihoods and national food security.

· She represents The Gambia with distinction in international scientific forums, quietly demonstrating that Gambian scholars can lead at the highest levels of academia

5. Distinctions and professional recognition:

· Holds specialty board certification commensurate with her standing as a leader in veterinary medicine.

· Recognised by her peers through invitations to editorial boards, grant review panels, and international conference presentations.

· Her promotion to Professor of Practice at Cornell represents a high validation of her achievements in academic veterinary medicine.

A legacy forged in science and service

Professor Jarra Jagne’s career is not defined solely by the prestige of her institution or her publications. It is defined by the integrity she brings to her science, the generosity she extends to her students, and the quiet pride with which she carries her Gambian heritage into every room she enters.

She walks a path that few have walked before. As a Gambian woman holding a professorship at an Ivy League university, she has shattered assumptions and expanded the imagination of what is possible. Her success sends a clear message to young people in Brikama, Serekunda, and beyond: that a child from The Gambia can grow up to teach the world’s finest veterinarians, and can do so with grace, rigour, and an unbroken connection to home.

Her work at Cornell is a huge contribution to the United States, but her true legacy is written in the Gambian students who now dare to apply to veterinary programmes abroad, in the African scientists who see in her a reflection of their own potential, and in the profession she has enriched through decades of dedicated service.

Conclusion: The quiet architect of a more equitable science

Professor Jarra Jagne may not seek the spotlight. She may not appear frequently in Gambian newspapers or on award lists, but her work speaks, not loudly, but with the enduring resonance of excellence sustained over a lifetime.

She has built a career at the intersection of rigorous veterinary science and profound human impact. She has demonstrated that one need not abandon one’s origins to achieve at the highest levels. And she has ensured, through her teaching and mentorship, that the doors she opened will remain ajar for those who follow.

To Professor Jarra Jagne: We honour your intellect, your perseverance, and your service. You have carried The Gambia with you to the pinnacle of your profession, and in doing so, you have lifted your nation with you.

Jerreh Jeff, Abaraka, and Jarama, Professor. The Gambia salutes you.