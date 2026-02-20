UMC DENIES BEING TURNED DOWN BY IEC

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The Unite Movement for Change (UMC), spearheaded by Kanifing Mayor Talib Bensouda, has reacted to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) claims that it was turned down for registration as a party for failing to meet certain requirements.

IEC spokesperson Pa Makan Khan on Tuesday confirmed to The Standard that the commission “turned down” the registration application of the UMC, alongside six other aspiring parties, citing glaring failures to meet mandatory Elections Act standards.

- Advertisement -

But reacting to the IEC spokesperson’s claims in a Standard exclusive yesterday, UMC Spokesperson Kemo Bojang said: “We wish to clarify that the Independent Electoral Commission has not rejected or turned down UMC’s application. What occurred was they gave us observations requiring correction.”

He said the IEC has been clear that applications undergo a review process and that where administrative or technical issues are identified, applicants are given the opportunity to address them. “Therefore, characterising the situation as a rejection is inaccurate. The matter remains procedural, and due process is on-going.”

Mr Bojang added that the observations communicated to them were technical and administrative in nature.

- Advertisement -

He said given the number of registered political parties in The Gambia and the historical allocation of party colours, the IEC demanded a review of UMC’s proposed use of two strong primary colours within the established framework.

Mr Bojang disclosed that the IEC also flagged that variations such as “UNITE” and “UMC” were mistakenly used interchangeably in certain sections.

“The IEC also stressed that some of our submissions referenced KMC instead of Kanifing Municipality or LRR instead of Mansa Konko and other administrative demarcations exactly as formally recognised by the IEC. Importantly, none of these issues relate to eligibility or legal disqualification. They are correctable compliance matters,” Bojang stated.

He added: “We have taken the commission’s observations seriously and have already begun rectifying the identified technicalities in full compliance with the guidelines provided. Our team is carefully reviewing all documentation to ensure accuracy, consistency, and alignment with IEC requirements.”

Bojang stated that the UMC remains confident that once these administrative adjustments are completed, the application process will proceed accordingly.

“UMC continues to respect the authority and independence of the IEC and remains committed to strengthening democratic processes in The Gambia through lawful and constructive engagement.”