Sumareh calls for death penalty to curb corruption

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Former State House chief driver and a long-time ally of President Adama Barrow, Mansa Sumareh, has called on President Barrow to introduce death penalty for corruption, saying that is the only way to fight graft in this country.

Sumareh made the comment in reaction to the president’s remarks at Wednesday’s independence anniversary celebration reaffirming his government’s zero tolerance for corruption,

- Advertisement -

Speaking to The Standard yesterday, Sumareh said: “My advice to President Adama Barrow is let him introduce death penalty if he is willing to fight corruption. The death penalty is the only solution to eliminate corruption in this country.

“If any civil servant is caught for corruption or embezzlement of public funds, he or she should be taken to the firing squad. If President Barrow set that example, you will never hear any corruption in this country, there are some civil servants in President Barrow’s government who are scheming both day and night to ensure that his government fails. There is a lot of corruption, betrayal and sabotage in his government. While President Barrow is doing his best for the development of the country, some of the civil servants in his government are making Gambians suffer. This is happening in all institutions.

“President Barrow should introduce the Chinese system where if you are caught for corruption and stealing, you are killed. If he introduces such a system here, even the Central Bank vaults are left open, nobody will steal. Without introducing death penalty for corruption, let him forget about it. I want a good legacy for President Barrow. But the people who should help him are the very corrupt ones, “he charged.