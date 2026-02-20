A trailblazer’s triumph: Heartiest congratulations to Ms Awa Dabo

- Advertisement -

By Hassan Gibril

In a resounding testament to excellence, dedication, and unwavering commitment to human rights, Ms Awa Dabo has been appointed as the United Nations Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights.

This prestigious appointment is a shining recognition of her exceptional leadership, tireless advocacy, and profound impact on global human rights discourse.

Ms Dabo’s remarkable journey, from her early days as a UN volunteer to her current esteemed position, is an inspiring narrative of perseverance and passion.

Her extensive experience in human rights, crisis recovery, peacebuilding, and development has equipped her with the expertise to drive meaningful change.

As director and deputy head of the UN’s Peace-building and Peace Support Office, she has demonstrated exceptional leadership, fostering partnerships and developing innovative strategies to promote peace and stability.

Ms Awa Dabo’s appointment as UN Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights is also a testament to her exceptional leadership and dedication to human rights.

With extensive experience in crisis recovery, peace-building, and development, she is indeed well-equipped to drive meaningful change.

In sum, her impressive career spans senior roles within the UN, including Director and Deputy Head of the Peacebuilding Support Office, and Country Director for UNDP in Tanzania.

She is also a strong advocate for women’s participation in peace processes, emphasising that equal representation leads to more sustainable peace agreements.

Key achievements

a) Facilitated women’s participation in peace talks in countries like Ethiopia, Sudan, and Syria;

b) Trained over 100 women mediators in 17 territories;

c) Supported local peace efforts in Kenya’s borderlands communities;

In all truth, her work serves as inspiration for Gambian women and girls, demonstrating that with determination and hard work, they can break barriers and achieve greatness.

A champion of human rights

Ms Dabo’s appointment is a proud moment for The Gambia, reflecting our nation’s rich potential and the global recognition of our Gambian talent.

Undoubtedly, her work will continue to serve as a beacon of hope for women and girls across the country and the continent at large.

Lessons for future generations

As we celebrate Ms Dabo’s achievement, we are reminded that:

1) Empowerment is key:

Education, opportunities, and support can unlock limitless potential.

2) Perseverance pays off:

Ms Dabo’s journey is a testament to the power of resilience and dedication.

3) Leadership inspires:

Her example will undoubtedly inspire a new generation of Gambian women to pursue careers in human rights and leadership.

To our Gambian womenfolk, let Ms Awa Dabo’s story be a source of inspiration and motivation.

Your voices, talents, and contributions matter.

Keep striving for excellence, and remember, the world is waiting for your leadership.

Lastly, our heartiest congratulations are being extended to Ms Awa Dabo, on her well-deserved appointment, as well as to the entire Dabo family (immediate & extended), to our beloved native Gambia and to our nation as a whole. Well done!

Hassan Gibril, a beloved uncle and genuine admirer.