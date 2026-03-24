Tragedy on the shores of Cape Point: A family’s devastating loss!!!

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By Hassan Gibril

London, UK

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, the tranquil shores of Cape Point Beach in The Gambia were transformed into a scene of unimaginable grief on Sunday as a family of six was torn apart by the unforgiving waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

Kebba Wadda, a devoted father and proprietor of Al Furqan Institute in Bakau, and four of his beloved children, Khadijah, Muhammed, Mariam, and Sumayah, succumbed to the waves, leaving behind a community in shock and a family shattered by loss.

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The tragedy unfolded on a day meant for joy and relaxation, as the Wadda family had gathered at Cape Point Beach for a picnic.

The children, carefree and full of life, ventured into the water, only to find themselves struggling against the powerful currents.

Kebba, a selfless and loving father, sprang into action, rushing to their aid without hesitation.

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Though two of his sons were rescued, the price of his bravery was a devastating one: he and four of his children were swept away by the waves.

As the news of the tragedy spread, the community of Bakau was plunged into mourning. Colleagues and friends, who taught at Al Furqan Institute, expressed their disbelief and sorrow, struggling to come to terms with the loss of a man who had dedicated his life to education and his family.

The incident serves as a poignant reminder of the fragility of life and the unpredictability of fate.

It underscores the importance of cherishing every moment with loved ones and the imperative of prioritising safety, even in moments of joy and relaxation.

As the Wadda family buries their loved ones, the nation mourns with them, sharing in their grief and offering prayers for the departed souls.

May Kebba Wadda and his children find final resting peace in the afterlife of blissful heavenly Al Jannah.

May their memory inspire us to live our lives with purpose, gratitude, and love.

Our most heartfelt and deepest condolences to the Wadda families (both immediate and extended) as well as to the Bakau community of our beloved Gambia.