Macky Sall, other aspirants face public questioning in UN leadership race

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Former Senegalese president Macky Sall, along with Chile’s Michelle Bachelet, Argentina’s Rafael Grossi, and Costa Rica’s Rebeca Grynspan are currently facing public questioning by 193 member states of the United Nations, the body they all aspire to lead.

The public Q&A format was created in 2016 to boost transparency, though the five permanent members of the Security Council – the United States, China, Russia, the United Kingdom and France – still hold veto power over who becomes the next secretary-general.

All four candidates to take over when Antonio Guterres steps down on 31 December have pledged to grow trust in the divided organisation.

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US President Donald Trump’s envoy to the UN, Mike Waltz, has recently warned that the next chief must align with “American values and interests”, and that Washington would back the best candidate.

Sall, 64, is the only candidate who does not come from Latin America, which according to the convention of rotation among continents is where the next UN leader should come from.

The former Senegalese president has stressed the link between peace and development in his pitch to lead the UN, saying peace can never be “sustainable” if development is undermined “by poverty, inequality, exclusion and climate vulnerability”.

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Sall was proposed by Burundi, the current chair of the African Union, but has failed to garner support from the regional African bloc or from his own country.

Senegalese authorities accused him of violently repressing political demonstrations that left dozens dead between 2021 and 2024.

“The way all this has been done has divided Africa and unfortunately tarnishes the start of the Burundian head of state’s AU presidency,” one diplomat told RFI. “This risks undermining his presidency.”

Selection in the summer

The selection process was launched in November and the Security Council will begin its final selection by the end of July.

The 15 members of the Security Council, particularly the five veto-wielding permanent members play a critical role in the selection process.