In memory of Solo Sandeng: A moral responsibility

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Dear Editor,

This year marks a solemn and defining passage of ten years since the tragic death of Solo Sandeng, who lost his life in the custody of The Gambia’s security forces on April 14, 2016. A decade later, his name endures not merely as a memory, but as a moral compass etched into the conscience of a nation. His sacrifice transcends the boundaries of time, standing as both a painful reminder of a troubled past and a powerful foundation upon which a new Gambia was forged.

Solo Sandeng’s death was not an isolated incident, nor was it a fleeting moment of national grief. It was a profound rupture that exposed the entrenched injustices of a system that had, for years, silenced dissent, eroded fundamental freedoms, and governed through fear rather than consent. Yet, in that darkness, something extraordinary emerged. His passing ignited a flame of collective courage, awakening a people who had long endured in silence. Gambians, from every corner of the nation and every walk of life, found within themselves the strength to rise, to speak, and to reclaim their dignity.

What followed was not merely a reaction, but a transformation. The spirit awakened by Solo Sandeng’s sacrifice transcended political affiliations, ethnic divisions, and social boundaries. It unified a nation under a singular and resolute aspiration: justice, freedom, and democratic governance. That momentum did not fade; it crystallised into action, ultimately shaping the historic electoral transition of 2016 and ushering in a new chapter in 2017, bringing an end to over two decades of authoritarian rule.

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As we stand at this ten year milestone, reflection must be accompanied by a profound sense of national responsibility. The legacy of Solo Sandeng must never be diminished into partisan rhetoric or confined within the narrow interests of political narratives. His story is not the property of any individual, group, or institution. It is a sacred national inheritance, belonging to every Gambian who believes in justice, human dignity, and the sanctity of life.

To honor him is not merely to remember, but to act with integrity. There must be a conscious and collective refusal to exploit his memory for political gain or personal advantage. Such actions would not only diminish the depth of his sacrifice but would fracture the very unity that his struggle helped to inspire. His legacy calls for restraint, for sincerity, and above all, for a commitment to the greater good of the nation.

The Gambia of today stands firmly upon the sacrifices of yesterday. The freedoms we exercise, the voices we amplify, and the democratic space we now occupy were not handed to us without cost. They were earned through courage, through resilience, and through the ultimate sacrifice of individuals like Solo Sandeng. Yet democracy, in its essence, is not self sustaining. It demands vigilance. It requires accountability. It calls for an unwavering commitment to the principles that gave it life.

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This moment, therefore, must not pass as a mere commemoration. It must serve as a national reckoning and a renewed pledge. A pledge to strengthen institutions so they serve justice without fear or favor. A pledge to uphold the rule of law as an unshakable pillar of governance. A pledge to ensure that the abuses of the past find no refuge in the present or the future.

Above all, it is a call to unity. The same unity that transformed grief into action must now be preserved as a national virtue. The Gambia must rise above division, above narrow interests, and above the temptations of discord. Our diversity must remain our strength, and our shared history must continue to guide us toward a collective destiny rooted in peace, justice, and progress.

As we mark ten years since that fateful day, let us rise to the moral responsibility that his memory demands. Let us honor Solo Sandeng not only in words, but in the choices we make, the principles we defend, and the nation we continue to build. Let his legacy remain not just a reflection of where we have come from, but a guiding light illuminating the path ahead for generations yet unborn.

Mohammed Jallow

Brusubi