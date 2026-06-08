Coalition building: The fear factor gnawing at the NPP-led alliance

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Dear Editor,

The recent statement issued by the secretariat of the NPP-led Alliance through its national coordinator, Mai Ahmed Fatty, alleges that the opposition’s primary objective is to remove the incumbent without offering substantive solutions to the country’s challenges.

In my view, Mr Fatty’s remarks reflect a sense of fear and political anxiety. After all, what opposition party would not seek to replace an incumbent government with what it believes to be a better alternative? More importantly, Mr Fatty himself has acknowledged the existence of significant national challenges. When those challenges continue to place unbearable burdens on ordinary citizens, it is only natural and necessary for the opposition to work toward meaningful change.

Rather than focusing on the motivations of the opposition or highlighting its current difficulties in uniting under a single leadership, the ruling party and its allies should devote their energy to addressing the pressing issues facing the nation.

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The secretariat has neither the responsibility nor the moral authority to dictate how the opposition should organise itself. Time remains on the side of the opposition to build a united front capable of delivering the change that many Gambians seek. It is worth recalling that Coalition 2016, which brought the current leader of the NPP to power and ended the rule of a long-standing dictator, was formed within a much shorter timeframe than the period available for the potential formation of a Coalition 2026.

Mr Fatty should also bear in mind that those working to build an opposition coalition are not merely focused on selecting a flag-bearer. They are equally concerned with developing a clear legal and governance framework that will prevent the shortcomings and disappointments that emerged after Coalition 2016.

What ultimately matters is that a significant number of Gambians desire change. The opposition has recognised this reality and understands that only a united national front can deliver not only a change in leadership but also the systemic reforms necessary to fulfil the aspirations of all Gambians.

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Ebrima Cham

National coordinator

Pastef The Gambia

The Gambia’s power crisis

Dear Editor,

What began as an inconvenience has now evolved into a national crisis with consequences that are becoming impossible to ignore.

Without electricity, water cannot be pumped. As a result, more and more households are being forced into an impossible choice: save water for drinking or use it for basic hygiene. In a country where temperatures regularly exceed 30°C, that is not a choice people should ever have to make.

Businesses are suffering as well. Restaurants and small enterprises are watching their operating costs skyrocket as they become increasingly dependent on generators. Daily fuel expenses of several thousand dalasi are simply unsustainable for many. Some have already been forced to close their doors. Others struggle to survive while food spoils in refrigerators that cannot function without reliable power. This is not only an economic issue—it is a direct threat to public health.

Meanwhile, the country’s communication infrastructure is beginning to feel the strain. Telecommunications towers require electricity. Backup generators are running out of fuel. Even facilities equipped with solar panels cannot operate indefinitely without a stable power grid. The internet, which has become essential for business, education, communication, and access to information, is becoming increasingly vulnerable.

The government continues to ask the public for patience and assures citizens that solutions are being pursued. But what solutions? When will they arrive? And perhaps most importantly, how did the situation deteriorate to this point? These questions remain largely unanswered.

Blame is being assigned to international events, fuel shortages, grid overloads, and a long list of external factors. Yet there is little public discussion about the millions and millions of dollars that have flowed into the energy sector through loans, grants, and development funding over the years. There is little discussion about mismanagement, poor planning, neglected investments, or long-standing financial obligations that have repeatedly been highlighted as warning signs.

It seems that everyone and everything is responsible—except those who are actually responsible.

The human cost is enormous. People are suffering from chronic sleep deprivation caused by heat and uncertainty. Stress levels continue to rise. Families are spending money they do not have on fuel, generators, ice, and water simply to maintain a basic standard of living. Fatigue and frustration are affecting productivity, relationships, and mental well-being across the country.

The tourism sector, one of The Gambia’s most important economic pillars, is also taking a hit. Stories about the on-going power outages have been circulating for weeks on travel forums and tourism platforms. Potential visitors are reading them. Many are understandably choosing destinations where basic services can be relied upon…

What emerges is a system in which citizens are entirely dependent on a service that continues to fail them, while those responsible seem unwilling to acknowledge their own role in the crisis.

No nation can develop without reliable electricity. There can be no sustainable economy, no modern healthcare system, no quality education, and no digital future without a stable energy supply.

The question is no longer how much longer these outages will last.

The real question is how much damage is being done in the meantime—and who will ultimately be held accountable for it.

Sebastien Van Der Mer

An ex-pat living in The Gambia