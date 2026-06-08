COALITION TASKFORCE OPENS NOMINATIONS FOR FLAG-BEARER

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By Omar Bah

The Coalition Taskforce Mediation Committee (CTMC) has officially opened nominations for a joint opposition flag-bearer ahead of the 5th December, 2026, presidential election, following the conclusion of its 7th Strategic Session at Baobab Hotel on Saturday.

CTMC Chairman Professor Yerro Mballow announced the invitation to the participating parties and movements to submit nominees for the coalition flag-bearer. The call came after a full day of deliberations that produced key agreements on the coalition’s structure and selection process.

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“The only solution to all the problems of The Gambia is the unity of the opposition,” Professor Mballow told the delegates. “I urge all opposition parties to unite around a shared vision for the betterment of our nation.”

According to a statement from the taskforce, the seventh session reviewed and adopted a 25-point common agenda for national reform, finalised a coalition framework to guide governance and accountability, and set eligibility criteria for flag-bearer selection focused on competence, integrity, and national acceptability. The committee also deliberated on the type of coalition to present to voters.

Host of the meeting, former vice president Fatoumata Jallow-Tambajang, leader of the yet-to-be-registered Democratic Renaissance Party, urged political leaders to put the national over partisan interest.

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“History will not judge us by the speeches we make today,” she said. “It will judge us by the courage we show, the unity we build, and the solutions we deliver for the Gambian people.”

All coalition participants have now been requested to submit flag-bearer nominees to the CTMC Secretariat in line with the agreed criteria. The CTMC will review submissions and guide a consensus process to select a credible candidate to represent the Coalition for Competence and National Unity.

The eighth strategic session is scheduled for Saturday, 13th June, 2026, to be hosted by Forward Gambia leader Ambassador Essa Bokar Sey at Metzy Residence Hotel, in Kololi.