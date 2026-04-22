NCCE reminds voters attempting deceitful registration risk jail term or D500K fine

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By Omar Bah

The National Council for Civic Education has called on citizens and local authorities to strictly follow lawful procedures during the ongoing supplementary voter registration exercise.

In a statement shared with The Standard yesterday, the NCCE warned that attempts to illegally acquire a voter card could attract a jail term or a D500, 000 fine.

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According to the council, applicants must present a Gambian birth certificate, ID card, passport or an attestation by an Alkalo or Seyfo (as prescribed by law).

“We strongly advise all applicants to ensure their documentation is genuine. Attempting to register through deceitful means is a serious violation of the law. Under Section 111 (1) and (2) of the Elections Act, 2025, such offenses attract a fine of D500,000, two years imprisonment, and a ten-year disqualification from registering or voting in any election.”

The NCCE strongly denounced the growing trend of sharing individuals’ personal data and identification documents on social media under allegations of ineligibility.

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“Such actions are a gross violation of privacy and can incite harassment or violence. This practice infringes privacy rights guaranteed under the 1997 Constitution and the Personal Data Protection and Privacy Act, 2025. We urge the public, particularly political actors, to verify information before sharing and to refrain from digital vigilantism.

Registration centres are designated solely for the registration of eligible voters and the issuance of voter’s cards, not for legal adjudication.”

The NCCE added that it has observed isolated incidents of disputes regarding eligibility and document authentication. Such confrontations, it added, are uncalled for.

“Under Section 27 of the Elections Act, 2025, any person wishing to challenge a registration will have the opportunity to do so through the Revising Courts once the provisional list is published.”

The NCCE called on all stakeholders—including party agents, observers, and the general public—to recognise both their rights and the limits of those rights:

“You have the right to observe, but not to obstruct. You have the right to disagree, but not to harass or create chaos. Exercising your rights must never infringe upon national peace or the dignity of fellow citizens.”

The council also called for strengthened collaboration between stakeholders, specifically urging document-issuing authorities to ensure the highest standards of integrity to support the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) in delivering a credible registry.

“Let us work together for a credible, transparent, and peaceful process. Your vote is your mandate; register today to shape the future of The Gambia.”

The NCCE called on the general public—particularly first-time voters, young people who have recently turned 18 or will be 18 years old by 5 December 2026, persons with disabilities and all those without a valid voter’s card—to seize this opportunity to register.

“Your voter’s card is your voice and your primary tool to shape the democratic future of The Gambia.”