CLIMATE ACTION CHALLENGE, Africell to plant 25,000 trees

As part of Africell’s 25-year anniversary celebrations, we are proud to announce the launch of a monumental initiative aimed at planting 25,000 trees across The Gambia. This significant launching took place at the picturesque Cape Point beachfront, with an initial 250 trees were planted in collaboration with the National Environment Agency (NEA).

The tree planting initiative underscores our commitment to combating climate change and addressing the severe erosion occurring along the coastline, as well as in other vulnerable or exposed areas of our country. In addition to planting trees, we are focused on selecting various types of plants that are suitable for these environments, including fruit-bearing varieties that will positively contribute to the local ecosystem.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of Africell’s Chairman and Founder, Ziad Dalloul, who was accompanied by executives from Africell’s head office in London. Also in attendance was Hussien Diab Ghanem, the CEO of Africell Gambia, along with his senior management team. Each of them participated in the planting of a tree in their name, signifying their commitment to this important cause.

In his address, CEO Hussien Diab Ghanem hailed this initiative as the first and one of the largest tree-planting efforts in The Gambia. He passionately stated, “By planting these trees, we are mitigating and taking a giant step in the right direction. Combating climate change is everyone’s business, and we are calling on the populace to follow suit.”

The National Environment Agency was represented by Director Lamin Camara, who echoed similar sentiments regarding the importance of this initiative. He commended Africell for its laudable gesture and affirmed that NEA would provide all the necessary technical support and advice to ensure the successful completion of the project.

Africell’s success story began in The Gambia, and this tree planting initiative is a testament to our love and care for the country that has shaped our journey. We believe that by investing in our environment, we are not only preserving our natural heritage but also giving back to the community that has supported us over the years.

The 25,000 tree planting initiative marks a significant step in our ongoing efforts to foster a sustainable future for The Gambia. This is a 25 good reasons for an impactful contribution. We are proud to lead this initiative and look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on our environment and community.

Together, let’s nurture our land and ensure a greener, healthier future for generations to come.

To our partners, stakeholders, and the community, thank you for your continued support as we embark on this important journey. Together, we can make a difference!

Musa Sise