NCCE tells political leaders to serve as moral compass for their supporters

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

As the Independent Electoral Commission begins supplementary voter registration exercise ahead of the December election, the National Council for Civic Education has warned against the weaponisation of hate speech, abusive language, and the calculated spread of misinformation calling on political leaders to serve as a moral compass for their followers.

In a statement, the council noted that political parties and their leaders bear a sacred responsibility in ensuring peace and stable environment prevails during the electoral cycle.

- Advertisement -

“There is no place for toxic rhetoric in our democratic discourse. By standing as a united front against inflammatory language, we safeguard the peace, stability, and social cohesion that define our nation,” the statement said.

“As we embark on this supplementary voter registration exercise and the elections draw near, the NCCE reminds the general public of our collective responsibility to protect the integrity of the electoral process and safeguard the peace and stability of our nation. Let us rise to the occasion with the patriotism and decorum that The Gambia deserves” the council said.

It emphasised that the exercise is a critical component of the 2026-2027 electoral cycle as it provides a vital window for all eligible citizens, particularly first-time voters and those currently without a valid voter’s card to acquire the most fundamental tool of citizenship.

- Advertisement -

The NCCE called upon all eligible Gambians to seize this opportunity to ensure their active and direct participation in these crucial national exercises and to discharge their civic duty responsibly.

“While the NCCE recognises the importance of remaining vigilant through the observation and monitoring of the registration exercise to ensure transparency and credibility, we maintain that such vigilance must be exercised strictly within the confines of the law. It is imperative to recognise that the Independent Electoral Commission is the sole authority constitutionally mandated to conduct national elections and voter registration. We, therefore, strongly urge the general public and political actors in particular- to refrain from any actions that seek to interfere with, influence, or disrupt the registration exercise.”