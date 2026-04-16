KEMO CEESAY CONFIDENT OF BECOMING TEAM-KABA CANDIDATE

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Kemo Ceesay, a former finance director of the Gambia Football Federation has said he is confident that he will be the candidate of Team-Kaba in the elections coming in August.

Team-Kaba is the current leadership of the GFF led by Lamin Kaba Bajo who came to office in 2014 and is not running for office this year in respect of a term limit law.

However, the team intends to sponsor a candidate from among its rank.

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Two aspirants Kemo Ceesay, and current head of security and army officer Musa Jammeh are in the run for the Team- Kaba ticket.

While many observers believed senior members of the team preferred Musa Jammeh, a suggestion denied by Team- Kaba, Kemo Ceesay seems to enjoy a strong support from many quarters among the stakeholders putting him in pole position to win any primaries or general elections.

Contacted for comments, Kemo Ceesay said though the process and negotiations are still ongoing within Team- Kaba, he is confident that he would be the candidate for the team. He gave no further details.

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Defections

Asked to comment on reports of defectors joining him from other aspirants, Mr Ceesay declined to comment.

Electoral process

As required by the GFF constitution, an electoral body has been appointed and approved by the General Assembly .The body led by veteran sports administrator and civil servant Lamin Sanneh, is yet to be inaugurated. Its work will involve receiving and processing of nominations and conducting the elections not later than August 31.

Electorate

The GFF electorate is divided into three categories; Clubs, Allied Associations and Regional Associations.

Each of the 34 clubs in the first and second division leagues has 1 vote making it a total of 34 votes for the clubs.

The seven regional associations each has 4 votes making it a total of 28 for the regions while the 5 allied associations each has 3 votes making it a total of 15 votes for them. This makes it a total of 77 votes. Where all delegates voted, the candidate who scores 39 votes and more, wins.