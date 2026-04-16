Why most African women suffer in silence during marriage

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By Dr Mimi Fatou Ceesay

In many African societies, marriage is often presented as the ultimate achievement for women, symbolising success, respectability, and fulfillment (Oyèrónkẹ́ Oyěwùmí, 2015).

However, behind this idealised image, many African women experience deep emotional, psychological, and sometimes physical suffering within marriages that demand endurance rather than dignity. This suffering is not accidental; it is shaped by long-standing cultural expectations, unequal power dynamics, and the normalisation of women’s silence and sacrifice (Amadiume, 1987; Nzegwu, 2006).

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From a young age, many African girls are raised to prepare for marriage before they are taught to understand themselves. They are taught to nurture, to submit, and to hold families together no matter the cost (Fanon, 1967). Over time, pain becomes reframed as patience, silence as virtue, and endurance as strength. These beliefs often follow women into marriage, where emotional neglect, financial dependency, infidelity, and even abuse can become normalised realities (Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o, 2009). When a marriage becomes harmful, the responsibility is rarely placed on the system or the partner causing harm. Instead, women are often blamed for not praying enough, not enduring enough, or not being “good enough” (Oyèrónkẹ́ Oyěwùmí, 2015).

For example, consider a couple like Modou and Fatou. From the outside, their marriage appears stable and respectable. Modou is seen as a provider, and Fatou is praised for being a “good wife.” However, within the home, Fatou feels emotionally alone. Modou makes decisions without her input, dismisses her feelings, and occasionally engages in infidelity, which the community quietly excuses as “normal.” When Fatou expresses her pain, she is advised by family members to be patient, to pray more, and to remember her duty as a wife. Leaving is not presented as an option, because doing so would be seen as failure. Over time, Fatou begins to lose her sense of self, not because she is weak, but because she has been taught that her worth is tied to maintaining the marriage at all costs.

This example reflects a broader reality where many African marriages prioritize survival over safety. Women are often encouraged to remain in relationships that threaten their mental, emotional, and physical well-being for the sake of family honor, children, or social image (Amadiume, 1987). Safety becomes secondary to obedience, and women are expected to protect the marriage rather than be protected within it. As expressed in The Wounded Warrior Energy, “A woman who is not protected will learn to armor herself, and armor was never meant to replace love.” This highlights how the absence of emotional and physical safety forces women into survival modes that slowly erode their well-being.

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When a woman’s value is defined primarily by her marital status, her sense of self becomes fragile. Many women remain in painful marriages not because they lack strength, but because they have been conditioned to believe that leaving equates to failure (Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o, 2009). Over time, this belief weakens self-trust, confidence, and identity. In reality, self-worth is not rebellion; it is survival. A woman who understands her value sets boundaries and expects respect. However, when society ties her worth to her relationship status, she may feel forced to tolerate neglect or abuse, reinforcing cycles of emotional harm (Amadiume, 1987).

Another painful consequence of these systems is the way women are often positioned against one another. In contexts where men are centered and marriage is treated as a limited resource, women may feel pressured to compete for attention, validation, and legitimacy (Fanon, 1967). Instead of questioning harmful behaviors such as infidelity or lack of accountability, women may be encouraged to direct their frustration toward each other. As The Wounded Warrior Energy states, “When wounded women compete over men, it is not love they are fighting for, it is validation in a system that taught them they are replaceable.” This dynamic creates division and prevents collective healing.

Healing, therefore, is essential. African women need spaces where their pain is acknowledged rather than dismissed or spiritualised away (Nzegwu, 2006). Healing involves rebuilding self-worth, recognising harmful patterns, and challenging the norms that have normalised suffering. When women begin to heal, they no longer beg for love; they expect it. They stop competing with one another and begin to support and protect each other. In such cases, marriages are forced to evolve to meet healthier standards, or they naturally fall away.

For African marriages to truly thrive, there must be a shift in how women are valued and treated. Women must be safe, protected, and emotionally respected within their relationships. Communities need to stop shaming women for choosing dignity over endurance, and cultural and religious narratives must move away from promoting sacrifice without accountability (Oyèrónkẹ́ Oyěwùmí, 2015). A society that protects its women ultimately protects its future.

As The Wounded Warrior Energy reminds us, “A healed relationship is not one without conflict, but one protected from the noise of unhealed spectators.” When African women heal, they move beyond survival and begin to actively shape healthier relationships and communities. Healing is not a threat to marriage; it is what makes healthy, sustainable marriages possible. For African societies to progress, it is essential to recognise that women’s healing is not optional it is necessary.