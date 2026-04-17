Rights orgs condemn victim-blaming in alleged minor sex case

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By Olimatou Coker

The Network Against Gender-Based Violence (NGBV) yesterday issued a statement condemning victim-blaming in an alleged sexual abuse case involving a minor, while also calling for justice.

In a statement shared with The Standard, NGBV expressed concern over reports of sexual abuse involving a 17-year-old girl and a suspect identified as Mr Kemsseng Sanneh, who is currently under investigation at the Kairaba Police Station. The alleged incident reportedly resulted in pregnancy, and the minor has since given birth.

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The NGBV statement reads: “We state unequivocally that any sexual relationship involving a person below the age of 18 is a criminal offence in The Gambia because a child cannot legally give sexual consent. Therefore, this matter must be treated strictly as a case of alleged sexual abuse of a minor in line with national laws and child protection standards.

“We strongly condemn all forms of victim-blaming, stigma, and harmful narratives that attempt to shift responsibility onto the child. Such attitudes not only re-traumatise survivors but also discourage other victims from reporting abuse and seeking justice.

“We call on The Gambia Police Force to conduct a thorough, impartial, and timely investigation, ensuring that the rights, dignity, and protection of the minor and her child are upheld throughout the process. Accountability must be pursued without fear or favour.

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“This case highlights the urgent need for strengthened community awareness on child protection, enforcement of laws relating to sexual offenses, and collective responsibility to safeguard children from exploitation and abuse,” the statement added.

In a related development, Catch Them Young – The Gambia, an organisation dedicated to the safety of young people, has issued a statement saying “child sexual violence is a non-negotiable crime”.

It stated: “We are deeply disturbed by the shift in public discourse in light of recent reports involving a prominent media figure and the surge of victim-blaming rhetoric on social media.

“As an organisation dedicated to the safety of our young people, we believe it is critical for the media to help redirect the focus toward accountability and the legal protections afforded to children under Gambian law.

“In The Gambia, the non-negotiable age of consent is 18 years. It is dangerous to normalise victim-blaming in high-profile cases. We are calling for a thorough, impartial investigation by the Gambia Police Force.”

Update

The top online Gambia information portal What’s On Gambia yesterday reported that when contacted about the status of Mr Sanneh’s case, the police said they were verifying the girl’s age in order to determine the appropriate charges, if any, to be brought against the journalist.

It added: “The police intend to file a motion before the court seeking an order for a DNA test to establish whether Sanneh is the biological father of the child in question. According to the police, the investigation has been challenging to conclude quickly because the alleged incident took place in 2024… The police said if Sanneh refuses to comply with a court-ordered DNA test, he will be charged with disobeying a lawful order.”