Mayor Lowe congratulates 2nd female president of GPU

- Advertisement -

The first female mayor of Banjul, Rohey Lowe, yesterday described the election of Isatou Keita as head of media employees in The Gambia as a significant milestone.

Miss Keita, a Banjulian herself, was elected at Saturday’s GPU congress becoming the second woman to hold the post after Ndey Tapha Sosseh in 2008.

“As mayor of Banjul and a staunch advocate for women in leadership, I wholeheartedly congratulate Isatou Keita on her courage and determination to contest for and assume this high office. Her success is a testament to the trailblazing path set by outgoing GPU President Muhammed Bah, another proud Banjulian and a vocal advocate for gender equality,” the mayor said.

- Advertisement -

She added that she is “overwhelmed with joy to witness a fellow woman reach such heights in a predominantly male-dominated field”.

“As a champion of women’s empowerment, I assure her of my full support and open doors to collaborate with the media fraternity under her leadership. I encourage her to stay strong, focused, and steadfast in her mission,” Mayor Lowe said.