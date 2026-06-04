PSC wraps 2-day field visit, pushes for scale-up of Foni food systems project

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By Olimatou Coker

The Project Steering Committee of the “Empowering Communities for Resilient Food Systems in Foni” project has concluded a two-day field assessment in Foni, reviewing achievements, challenges, and lessons to guide future interventions and a possible project extension.

Jointly implemented by the World Food Programme and the International Trade Centre with funding from the UN Joint SDG Fund, the project targets transformation of local food systems and stronger community resilience by tackling governance gaps, market access barriers, and sustainability constraints.

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At the center of the initiative is Home-Grown School Feeding, used as a lever to strengthen local governance, integrate smallholder farmers into structured markets, and boost community knowledge of nutrition and sustainable agriculture.

The field visit, conducted ahead of the project’s May 2026 completion date, allowed PSC members to engage directly with stakeholders and beneficiaries on activities delivered, results achieved, constraints encountered, and strategies for sustaining and expanding gain.

Yusupha Keita, ITC Country Representative, framed the project under the UN’s human security model, with school feeding as the anchor.

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“I strongly believe the work we have done under this project can and should be supported in other regions where it is relevant,” Keita said. “If implemented at scale, it will make a huge difference. What we saw in the field should inspire all of us to scale up the local food system in the country, particularly by connecting it to school feeding.”

From ITC, the PSC met with the Brikama Area Council and Deputy Governor of the West Coast Region. Councillors who received human security training said it sharpened their understanding of responsibilities at the local level.

“The training has made a difference,” said Tijan Manga, Councillor for Foni Kanilai. “Immediately after, we started discussions on creating a budget line for Home-Grown School Feeding in the 2027 council budget. We are committed to doing this, even if it means starting with a few schools.”

Both the CEO and Deputy Chairman of Brikama Area Council pledged to work with stakeholders to make the budget line a reality.

Deputy Governor Musa Amul Nyassi said the project is a direct channel for economically empowering women gardeners and farmers. “It is something we will all collectively support to ensure the dreams and aspirations of the project are realised,” he stated.

At Ndemban Women’s Garden, the delegation met over 100 rural smallholder farmers trained by ITC and WFP in food safety, sustainable agriculture, market access, and financial literacy.

Speaking for the group, Mamanding Colley and Kaddy Jadama said they are applying the training, adopting more sustainable practices, and are confident they can increase production to supply schools.

At Sintet Kabombu Women’s Garden, farmers reported improved results from innovative methods, including organic fertiliser use. They called for a shift from traditional to mechanised farming to raise output.

On day two, the delegation visited Jomo Kunda Lower Basic School, where parents and school authorities praised the feeding programme’s impact on pupil attentiveness.

“When the children’s stomachs are full, they become easy to manage,” said parent Idirisa Jarjue.

In Fass Chamen, Master Farmers Cooperative President Sheikh Drammeh said the project’s objective is clear: reduce poverty and ensure food security.

“This is what it takes to develop a country,” Drammeh said. “If this trend continues, I can assure you of enough home-grown school feeding, and we can supply schools with different grains without them buying from anywhere.”

The visit concluded at the Regional Education Directorate in Sibanor with discussions on Home-Grown School Feeding. Officials said insights from communities and beneficiaries will shape future interventions to strengthen food systems resilience and community development across The Gambia.