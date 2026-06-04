Banjul mayor hailed as barrier breaker at launching of commemorative publications

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By Olimatou Coker

Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe of Banjul, who is also the vice president of The Global Parliament of Mayors and president of Local Elected Women’s Network of Africa, REFELA, yesterday launched three commemorative publications on her achievements. The historic event was held at the Sir Dawda Jawara Conference Centre.

The event brought together several distinguished authors and media professionals to immortalise the life and work of Rohey Malick Lowe through three major publications.

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They include a book titled Mayor Lowe, The Woman of Substance and Barrier Breaker, a magazine highlighting impactful projects and international partnerships, and a documentary capturing the grassroots transformation driven by REFELA and Rohey Malick Lowe Foundation for Women and Youths.

The event was graced by Senator Douye Diri, governor of Bayelsa State, Nigeria, as special guest of honour and was attended by other dignitaries from Senegal, Ghana and Mali, senior government officials, political leaders, partners and members of the public.

Senator Douye Diri, paid tribute to Mayor Rohey, saying he agreed that she is indeed a barrier breaker.

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“I heard of the Iron Lady in the days of Margaret Thatcher of the United Kingdom. But today, we need another Iron Lady here in Banjul”, he said

“What we celebrate here is a proof that vision, diligence, compassion, patriotism, and all of that leadership, when sustained, can deliver measurable improvements that affect the lives of our people. And as we have seen and heard, Mayor Lowe has affected the lives of the women and the people of our country. I am therefore reminded by the African proverb that says, when the roots of a tree are strong, its branches will bear fruits. Madam, your roots are indeed very strong,” Governor Diri , described Mayor Lowe.

Mayor Lowe in response expressed gratitude to the public for the trust and support given to her.

He singled out Hon Madi Ceesay, the NAM of Serekunda West and author of the book written about her.

Hon Ceesay in turn paid tribute to Lowe as the first elected mayor of the city of Banjul who got reelected for a second term

“You all know by record she is number one in several things and that is why the title of the book is “A women of substance and barrier breaker’.

“Rohey has the ability to cross difficult rivers and many other challenges,” Hon . Ceesay explained.